Workers AI larger context windows
Feb 24, 2025, 11:00 AM
We've updated the Workers AI text generation models to include context windows and limits definitions and changed our APIs to estimate and validate the number of tokens in the input prompt, not the number of characters.
This update allows developers to use larger context windows when interacting with Workers AI models, which can lead to better and more accurate results.
Our catalog page provides more information about each model's supported context window.