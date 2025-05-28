@cloudflare/playwright-mcp ↗ is a Playwright MCP ↗ server fork that provides browser automation capabilities using Playwright and Browser Rendering.

This server enables LLMs to interact with web pages through structured accessibility snapshots, bypassing the need for screenshots or visually-tuned models. Its key features are:

Fast and lightweight. Uses Playwright's accessibility tree, not pixel-based input.

LLM-friendly. No vision models needed, operates purely on structured data.

Deterministic tool application. Avoids ambiguity common with screenshot-based approaches.

Deploying

Follow these steps to deploy @cloudflare/playwright-mcp :

Install the Playwright MCP npm package ↗ .

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm i -D @cloudflare/playwright-mcp Terminal window yarn add -D @cloudflare/playwright-mcp Terminal window pnpm add -D @cloudflare/playwright-mcp

Make sure you have the browser rendering and durable object bindings and migrations configured in your wrangler.toml file.

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " name " : "playwright-mcp-example" , " main " : "src/index.ts" , " compatibility_date " : "2025-03-10" , " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " browser " : { " binding " : "BROWSER" }, " migrations " : [ { " tag " : "v1" , " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "PlaywrightMCP" ] } ], " durable_objects " : { " bindings " : [ { " name " : "MCP_OBJECT" , " class_name " : "PlaywrightMCP" } ] } } name = "playwright-mcp-example" main = "src/index.ts" compatibility_date = "2025-03-10" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] [ browser ] binding = "BROWSER" [[ migrations ]] tag = "v1" new_sqlite_classes = [ "PlaywrightMCP" ] [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] name = "MCP_OBJECT" class_name = "PlaywrightMCP"

Edit the code.

src/index.ts import { env } from 'cloudflare:workers' ; import { createMcpAgent } from '@cloudflare/playwright-mcp' ; export const PlaywrightMCP = createMcpAgent ( env . BROWSER ) ; export default PlaywrightMCP . mount ( '/sse' ) ;

Deploy the server.

Terminal window npx wrangler deploy

The server is now available at https://[my-mcp-url].workers.dev/sse and you can use it with any MCP client.

Alternatively, use "Deploy to Cloudflare":

Check our GitHub page ↗ for more information on how to build and deploy Playwright MCP.

Using Playwright MCP

Cloudflare AI Playground ↗ is a great way to test MCP servers using LLM models available in Workers AI.

Navigate to https://playground.ai.cloudflare.com/ ↗

Ensure that the model is set to llama-3.3-70b-instruct-fp8-fast

In MCP Servers , set URL to https://[my-mcp-url].workers.dev/sse

, set to Click Connect

Status should update to Connected and it should list 14 available tools

You can now start to interact with the model, and it will run necessary the tools to accomplish what was requested.

Note For best results, give simple instructions consisting of one single action, e.g. "Create a new todo entry", "Go to cloudflare site", "Take a screenshot"

Try this sequence of instructions to see Playwright MCP in action:

"Go to demo.playwright.dev/todomvc" "Create some todo entry" "Nice. Now create a todo in parrot style" "And create another todo in Yoda style" "Take a screenshot"

You can also use other MCP clients like Claude Desktop ↗.

Check our GitHub page ↗ for more examples and MCP client configuration options.