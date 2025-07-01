 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds

hero image
Back to all posts

AI Audit refresh

AI Audit

We redesigned the AI Audit dashboard to provide more intuitive and granular control over AI crawlers.

  • From the new AI Crawlers tab: block specific AI crawlers.
  • From the new Metrics tab: view AI Audit metrics.
Block AI crawlers Analyze AI crawler activity

To get started, explore: