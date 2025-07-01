Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds
AI Audit refresh
We redesigned the AI Audit dashboard to provide more intuitive and granular control over AI crawlers.
- From the new AI Crawlers tab: block specific AI crawlers.
- From the new Metrics tab: view AI Audit metrics.
To get started, explore:
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-