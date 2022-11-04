Cloudflare D1 documentation

Built on SQLite, D1 is Cloudflare’s first queryable relational database at the edge External link icon Open external link . Create an entire database in a few quick steps by importing data or defining your tables and writing your queries within a Worker or through our API. With D1 you can:

Interact with and push changes to your database directly through Wrangler

Create and modify your database directly from the D1 dashboard

Store backups of your database in R2

Export your backups to download to your local machine.

With D1 currently in Alpha, you can truly go full-stack and build rich apps including eCommerce sites, accounting software, SaaS solutions, CRMs and more. Please note, that while in the Alpha period, there is a possibility of breaking changes. The Alpha is meant for testing purposes and using it for Production traffic is not recommended.

​​ Features coming soon

Larger databases : During the alpha period, our databases will be limited to 100MB but we will be looking to support larger databases in the future. If your use case requires a larger database, please reach out!

: During the alpha period, our databases will be limited to 100MB but we will be looking to support larger databases in the future. If your use case requires a larger database, please reach out! Read replication : D1 will create read-only clones of your data and distribute across Cloudflare global network — close to where your users are — and constantly keep them up-to-date with changes.

: D1 will create read-only clones of your data and distribute across Cloudflare global network — close to where your users are — and constantly keep them up-to-date with changes. Transactions: Define a chunk of your Worker code that runs directly next to the database, giving you total control and maximum performance—each request first hits your Worker near your users, but depending on the operation, can hand off to another Worker deployed alongside a replica or your primary D1 instance to complete its work.

Please reach out to us on the Cloudflare Developer Discord External link icon Open external link in the #d1-private-alpha channel External link icon Open external link . In this channel, you will be able to ask questions, surface any issues you run into, provide feedback and show off your projects directly with our product and engineering team.