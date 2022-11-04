Cloudflare D1 documentation
Built on SQLite, D1 is Cloudflare’s first queryable relational database at the edge. Create an entire database in a few quick steps by importing data or defining your tables and writing your queries within a Worker or through our API. With D1 you can:
- Interact with and push changes to your database directly through Wrangler
- Create and modify your database directly from the D1 dashboard
- Store backups of your database in R2
- Export your backups to download to your local machine.
With D1 currently in Alpha, you can truly go full-stack and build rich apps including eCommerce sites, accounting software, SaaS solutions, CRMs and more.
Features coming soon
- Larger databases: During the alpha period, our databases will be limited to 100MB but we will be looking to support larger databases in the future. If your use case requires a larger database, please reach out!
- Read replication: D1 will create read-only clones of your data and distribute across Cloudflare global network — close to where your users are — and constantly keep them up-to-date with changes.
- Transactions: Define a chunk of your Worker code that runs directly next to the database, giving you total control and maximum performance—each request first hits your Worker near your users, but depending on the operation, can hand off to another Worker deployed alongside a replica or your primary D1 instance to complete its work.
Community
Please reach out to us on the Cloudflare Developer Discord in the #d1-private-alpha channel. In this channel, you will be able to ask questions, surface any issues you run into, provide feedback and show off your projects directly with our product and engineering team.
Follow @CloudflareDev on Twitter to learn about product announcements, new tutorials, and what is new in Cloudflare Pages.