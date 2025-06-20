Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Increased blob size limits in Workers Analytics Engine
We’ve increased the total allowed size of
blob fields on data points written to Workers Analytics Engine from 5 KB to 16 KB.
This change gives you more flexibility when logging rich observability data — such as base64-encoded payloads, AI inference traces, or custom metadata — without hitting request size limits.
You can find full details on limits for queries, filters, payloads, and more here in the Workers Analytics Engine limits documentation.
