bge-reranker-base

bge-reranker-baseText Classification • baai
Different from embedding model, reranker uses question and document as input and directly output similarity instead of embedding. You can get a relevance score by inputting query and passage to the reranker. And the score can be mapped to a float value in [0,1] by sigmoid function.
Usage
Workers - TypeScript
Python
curl
Parameters
* indicates a required field
Input
-
query *string min 1
A query you wish to perform against the provided contexts.
-
top_kinteger min 1
Number of returned results starting with the best score.
-
contexts *array
List of provided contexts. Note that the index in this array is important, as the response will refer to it.
-
itemsobject
-
textstring min 1
One of the provided context content
-
-
Output
-
responsearray
-
itemsobject
-
idinteger
Index of the context in the request
-
scorenumber
Score of the context under the index.
-
-
API Schemas
The following schemas are based on JSON Schema
Was this helpful?
