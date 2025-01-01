b bge-reranker-base Text Classification • baai

Different from embedding model, reranker uses question and document as input and directly output similarity instead of embedding. You can get a relevance score by inputting query and passage to the reranker. And the score can be mapped to a float value in [0,1] by sigmoid function.

Usage

Workers - TypeScript export interface Env { AI : Ai ; } export default { async fetch ( request , env ) : Promise < Response > { const response = await env . AI . run ( "@cf/baai/bge-reranker-base" , { text : "This pizza is great!" , } ) ; return Response . json ( response ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

Python API_BASE_URL = "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ {ACCOUNT_ID} /ai/run/" headers = { "Authorization" : "Bearer {API_KEY} " } def run ( model , input ): response = requests . post ( f " { API_BASE_URL }{ model } " , headers = headers , json = input ) return response . json () output = run ( "@cf/baai/bge-reranker-base" , { "text" : "This pizza is great!" }) print ( output )

curl Terminal window curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID /ai/run/@cf/baai/bge-reranker-base \ -X POST \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ -d '{ "text": "This pizza is great!" }'

Parameters

* indicates a required field

Input

query * string min 1 A query you wish to perform against the provided contexts.

top_k integer min 1 Number of returned results starting with the best score.

contexts * array List of provided contexts. Note that the index in this array is important, as the response will refer to it. items object text string min 1 One of the provided context content



Output

response array items object id integer Index of the context in the request score number Score of the context under the index.



API Schemas

