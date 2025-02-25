Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare. Subscribe to RSS
Concurrent Workflow instances limits increased.
Feb 25, 2025, 03:00 PM
Workflows now supports up to 4,500 concurrent (running) instances, up from the previous limit of 100. This limit will continue to increase during the Workflows open beta. This increase applies to all users on the Workers Paid plan, and takes effect immediately.
Review the Workflows limits documentation and/or dive into the get started guide to start building on Workflows.