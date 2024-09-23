Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
AI Audit
Every site on Cloudflare now has access to AI Audit, which summarizes the crawling behavior of popular and known AI services.
You can use this data to:
- Understand how and how often crawlers access your site (and which content is the most popular).
- Block some or all of the AI bots accessing your site.
- Use Cloudflare to enforce your
robots.txtpolicy via an automatic WAF rule.
To get started, explore AI audit.
