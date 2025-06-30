WARP client for macOS (version 2025.5.893.0)

A new GA release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains improvements and new exciting features, including post-quantum cryptography. By tunneling your corporate network traffic over Cloudflare, you can now gain the immediate protection of post-quantum cryptography without needing to upgrade any of your individual corporate applications or systems.

Changes and improvements

Fixed an issue where WARP sometimes failed to automatically relaunch after updating.

Fixed a device registration issue causing WARP connection failures when changing networks.

Captive portal improvements and fixes: Captive portal sign in notifications will now be sent through operating system notification services. Fix for firewall configuration issue affecting clients in DoH only mode.

Improved the connectivity status message in the client GUI.

The WARP client now applies post-quantum cryptography end-to-end on enabled devices accessing resources behind a Cloudflare Tunnel. This feature can be enabled by MDM.

Improvement to handle client configuration changes made by an MDM while WARP is not running.

Fixed an issue affecting Split Tunnel Include mode, where traffic outside the tunnel was blocked when switching between Wi-Fi and Ethernet networks.

Improvement for WARP connectivity issues on macOS due to the operating system not accepting DNS server configurations.

Added a WARP client device posture check for SAN attributes to the client certificate check.

Known issues