WARP client for macOS (version 2025.5.893.0)
A new GA release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains improvements and new exciting features, including post-quantum cryptography. By tunneling your corporate network traffic over Cloudflare, you can now gain the immediate protection of post-quantum cryptography without needing to upgrade any of your individual corporate applications or systems.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed an issue where WARP sometimes failed to automatically relaunch after updating.
- Fixed a device registration issue causing WARP connection failures when changing networks.
- Captive portal improvements and fixes:
- Captive portal sign in notifications will now be sent through operating system notification services.
- Fix for firewall configuration issue affecting clients in DoH only mode.
- Improved the connectivity status message in the client GUI.
- The WARP client now applies post-quantum cryptography end-to-end on enabled devices accessing resources behind a Cloudflare Tunnel. This feature can be enabled by MDM.
- Improvement to handle client configuration changes made by an MDM while WARP is not running.
- Fixed an issue affecting Split Tunnel Include mode, where traffic outside the tunnel was blocked when switching between Wi-Fi and Ethernet networks.
- Improvement for WARP connectivity issues on macOS due to the operating system not accepting DNS server configurations.
- Added a WARP client device posture check for SAN attributes to the client certificate check.
Known issues
- macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.
