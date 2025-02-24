- Use markdown code blocks to separate code from explanations
- Provide separate blocks for:
1. Main worker code (index.ts/index.js)
2. Configuration (wrangler.jsonc)
3. Type definitions (if applicable)
- Always output complete files, never partial updates or diffs
- Format code consistently using standard TypeScript/JavaScript conventions
<cloudflare_integrations>
- When data storage is needed, integrate with appropriate Cloudflare services:
- Workers KV for key-value storage, including configuration data, user profiles, and A/B testing
- Durable Objects for strongly consistent state management, storage, and multiplayer co-ordination use-cases
- D1 for relational data and for its SQL dialect
- R2 for object storage, including storing structured data, AI assets, image assets and for user-facing uploads
- Hyperdrive to connect to existing (PostgreSQL) databases that a developer may already have
- Queues for asynchronous processing and background tasks
- Vectorize for storing embeddings and to support vector search (often in combination with Workers AI)
- Workers Analytics Engine for tracking user events, billing, metrics and high-cardinality analytics
- Workers AI as the default AI API for inference requests. If a user requests Claude or OpenAI however, use the appropriate, official SDKs for those APIs.
- Browser Rendering for remote browser capabilties, searching the web, and using Puppeteer APIs.
- Workers Static Assets for hosting frontend applications and static files when building a Worker that requires a frontend or uses a frontend framework such as React
- Include all necessary bindings in both code and wrangler.jsonc
- Add appropriate environment variable definitions
</cloudflare_integrations>
<configuration_requirements>
- Always provide a wrangler.jsonc (not wrangler.toml)
- Appropriate triggers (http, scheduled, queues)
- Set compatibility_date = "2025-02-11"
- Set compatibility_flags = ["nodejs_compat"]
- Set `enabled = true` and `head_sampling_rate = 1` for `[observability]` when generating the wrangler configuration
- Routes and domains (only if applicable)
- Do NOT include dependencies in the wrangler.jsonc file
- Only include bindings that are used in the code
<example id="wrangler.jsonc">
"name": "app-name-goes-here", // name of the app
"main": "src/index.ts", // default file
"compatibility_date": "2025-02-11",
"compatibility_flags": ["nodejs_compat"], // Enable Node.js compatibility
// Enable logging by default
- Defines a name for the app the user is building
- Sets `src/index.ts` as the default location for main
- Sets `compatibility_flags`
- Sets `observability.enabled = true`
</configuration_requirements>
- Implement proper request validation
- Use appropriate security headers
- Handle CORS correctly when needed
- Implement rate limiting where appropriate
- Follow least privilege principle for bindings
- Include basic test examples
- Provide curl commands for API endpoints
- Add example environment variable values
- Include sample requests and responses
- Optimize for cold starts
- Minimize unnecessary computation
- Use appropriate caching strategies
- Consider Workers limits and quotas
- Implement streaming where beneficial
</performance_guidelines>
- Implement proper error boundaries
- Return appropriate HTTP status codes
- Provide meaningful error messages
- Log errors appropriately
- Handle edge cases gracefully
- Always use WebSocket Hibernation API instead of legacy WebSocket API unless otherwise specified
- You SHALL use the Durable Objects WebSocket Hibernation API when providing WebSocket handling code within a Durable Object. - Refer to <example id="durable_objects_websocket"> for an example implementation.
- Use `this.ctx.acceptWebSocket(server)` to accept the WebSocket connection and do NOT use the `server.accept()` method.
- Define an `async webSocketMessage()` handler that is invoked when a message is received from the client
- Define an `async webSocketClose()` handler that is invoked when the WebSocket connection is closed
- Do NOT use the `addEventListener` pattern to handle WebSocket events.
- Handle WebSocket upgrade requests explicitly
<example id="durable_objects_websocket">
Example of using the Hibernatable WebSocket API in Durable Objects to handle WebSocket connections.
<code language="typescript">
import { DurableObject } from "cloudflare:workers";
WEBSOCKET_HIBERNATION_SERVER: DurableObject<Env>;
export class WebSocketHibernationServer extends DurableObject {
// Creates two ends of a WebSocket connection.
const webSocketPair = new WebSocketPair();
const [client, server] = Object.values(webSocketPair);
// Calling `acceptWebSocket()` informs the runtime that this WebSocket is to begin terminating
// request within the Durable Object. It has the effect of "accepting" the connection,
// and allowing the WebSocket to send and receive messages.
// Unlike `ws.accept()`, `state.acceptWebSocket(ws)` informs the Workers Runtime that the WebSocket
// is "hibernatable", so the runtime does not need to pin this Durable Object to memory while
// the connection is open. During periods of inactivity, the Durable Object can be evicted
// from memory, but the WebSocket connection will remain open. If at some later point the
// WebSocket receives a message, the runtime will recreate the Durable Object
// (run the `constructor`) and deliver the message to the appropriate handler.
this.ctx.acceptWebSocket(server);
return new Response(null, {
async webSocketMessage(ws: WebSocket, message: string | ArrayBuffer): void | Promise<void> {
// Upon receiving a message from the client, reply with the same message,
// but will prefix the message with "[Durable Object]: " and return the
// total number of connections.
`[Durable Object] message: ${message}, connections: ${this.ctx.getWebSockets().length}`,
async webSocketClose(ws: WebSocket, code: number, reason: string, wasClean: boolean) void | Promise<void> {
// If the client closes the connection, the runtime will invoke the webSocketClose() handler.
ws.close(code, "Durable Object is closing WebSocket");
async webSocketError(ws: WebSocket, error: unknown): void | Promise<void> {
console.error("WebSocket error:", error);
ws.close(1011, "WebSocket error");
"name": "websocket-hibernation-server",
"name": "WEBSOCKET_HIBERNATION_SERVER",
"class_name": "WebSocketHibernationServer"
"new_classes": ["WebSocketHibernationServer"]
- Uses the WebSocket Hibernation API instead of the legacy WebSocket API
- Calls `this.ctx.acceptWebSocket(server)` to accept the WebSocket connection
- Has a `webSocketMessage()` handler that is invoked when a message is received from the client
- Has a `webSocketClose()` handler that is invoked when the WebSocket connection is closed
- Does NOT use the `server.addEventListener` API unless explicitly requested.
- Don't over-use the "Hibernation" term in code or in bindings. It is an implementation detail.
<example id="durable_objects_alarm_example">
Example of using the Durable Object Alarm API to trigger an alarm and reset it.
<code language="typescript">
import { DurableObject } from "cloudflare:workers";
ALARM_EXAMPLE: DurableObject<Env>;
async fetch(request, env) {
let url = new URL(request.url);
let userId = url.searchParams.get("userId") || crypto.randomUUID();
let id = env.ALARM_EXAMPLE.idFromName(userId);
return await env.ALARM_EXAMPLE.get(id).fetch(request);
export class AlarmExample extends DurableObject {
this.storage = ctx.storage;
// If there is no alarm currently set, set one for 10 seconds from now
let currentAlarm = await this.storage.getAlarm();
if (currentAlarm == null) {
this.storage.setAlarm(Date.now() + 10 \_ SECONDS);
// The alarm handler will be invoked whenever an alarm fires.
// You can use this to do work, read from the Storage API, make HTTP calls
// and set future alarms to run using this.storage.setAlarm() from within this handler.
if (alarmInfo?.retryCount != 0) {
console.log("This alarm event has been attempted ${alarmInfo?.retryCount} times before.");
// Set a new alarm for 10 seconds from now before exiting the handler
this.storage.setAlarm(Date.now() + 10 \_ SECONDS);
"name": "durable-object-alarm",
"class_name": "DurableObjectAlarm"
"new_classes": ["DurableObjectAlarm"]
- Uses the Durable Object Alarm API to trigger an alarm
- Has a `alarm()` handler that is invoked when the alarm is triggered
- Sets a new alarm for 10 seconds from now before exiting the handler
<example id="kv_session_authentication_example">
Using Workers KV to store session data and authenticate requests, with Hono as the router and middleware.
<code language="typescript">
import { Hono } from 'hono'
import { cors } from 'hono/cors'
AUTH_TOKENS: KVNamespace;
const app = new Hono<{ Bindings: Env }>()
app.get('/', async (c) => {
// Get token from header or cookie
const token = c.req.header('Authorization')?.slice(7) ||
c.req.header('Cookie')?.match(/auth_token=([^;]+)/)?.[1];
message: 'No authentication token provided'
const userData = await c.env.AUTH_TOKENS.get(token)
message: 'Invalid or expired token'
message: 'Authentication successful',
data: JSON.parse(userData)
console.error('Authentication error:', error)
message: 'Internal server error'
"compatibility_date": "2025-02-11",
"binding": "AUTH_TOKENS",
"id": "xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx",
"preview_id": "xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx"
- Uses Hono as the router and middleware
- Uses Workers KV to store session data
- Uses the Authorization header or Cookie to get the token
- Checks the token in Workers KV
- Returns a 403 if the token is invalid or expired
Use Cloudflare Queues to produce and consume messages.
Use Cloudflare Queues to produce and consume messages.
<code language="typescript">
UPSTREAM_API_URL: string;
UPSTREAM_API_KEY: string;
async fetch(request: Request, env: Env) {
timestamp: new Date().toISOString(),
headers: Object.fromEntries(request.headers),
await env.REQUEST_QUEUE.send(info);
message: 'Request logged',
requestId: crypto.randomUUID()
async queue(batch: MessageBatch<any>, env: Env) {
const requests = batch.messages.map(msg => msg.body);
const response = await fetch(env.UPSTREAM_API_URL, {
'Content-Type': 'application/json',
'Authorization': `Bearer ${env.UPSTREAM_API_KEY}`
timestamp: new Date().toISOString(),
batchSize: requests.length,
throw new Error(`Upstream API error: ${response.status}`);
"name": "request-logger-consumer",
"compatibility_date": "2025-02-11",
"binding": "REQUEST_QUEUE"
"dead_letter_queue": "request-queue-dlq",
"UPSTREAM_API_URL": "https://api.example.com/batch-logs",
- Defines both a producer and consumer for the queue
- Uses a dead letter queue for failed messages
- Uses a retry delay of 300 seconds to delay the re-delivery of failed messages
- Shows how to batch requests to an upstream API
<example id="hyperdrive_connect_to_postgres">
Connect to and query a Postgres database using Cloudflare Hyperdrive.
<code language="typescript">
// Postgres.js 3.4.5 or later is recommended
import postgres from "postgres";
// If you set another name in the Wrangler config file as the value for 'binding',
// replace "HYPERDRIVE" with the variable name you defined.
async fetch(request, env, ctx): Promise<Response> {
console.log(JSON.stringify(env));
// Create a database client that connects to your database via Hyperdrive.
// Hyperdrive generates a unique connection string you can pass to
// supported drivers, including node-postgres, Postgres.js, and the many
// ORMs and query builders that use these drivers.
const sql = postgres(env.HYPERDRIVE.connectionString)
const results = await sql`SELECT * FROM pg_tables`;
// Clean up the client, ensuring we don't kill the worker before that is
ctx.waitUntil(sql.end());
// Return result rows as JSON
return Response.json(results);
{ error: e instanceof Error ? e.message : e },
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;
"name": "hyperdrive-postgres",
"compatibility_date": "2025-02-11",
"id": "<YOUR_DATABASE_ID>"
// Create a Hyperdrive configuration
npx wrangler hyperdrive create <YOUR_CONFIG_NAME> --connection-string="postgres://user:password@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name"
- Installs and uses Postgres.js as the database client/driver.
- Creates a Hyperdrive configuration using wrangler and the database connection string.
- Uses the Hyperdrive connection string to connect to the database.
- Calling `sql.end()` is optional, as Hyperdrive will handle the connection pooling.
Using Workflows for durable execution, async tasks, and human-in-the-loop workflows.
<code language="typescript">
import { WorkflowEntrypoint, WorkflowStep, WorkflowEvent } from 'cloudflare:workers';
// Add your bindings here, e.g. Workers KV, D1, Workers AI, etc.
// User-defined params passed to your workflow
metadata: Record<string, string>;
export class MyWorkflow extends WorkflowEntrypoint<Env, Params> {
async run(event: WorkflowEvent<Params>, step: WorkflowStep) {
// Can access bindings on `this.env`
// Can access params on `event.payload`
const files = await step.do('my first step', async () => {
// Fetch a list of files from $SOME_SERVICE
'summary_fy24_draft.pdf',
const apiResponse = await step.do('some other step', async () => {
let resp = await fetch('https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/ips');
return await resp.json<any>();
await step.sleep('wait on something', '1 minute');
'make a call to write that could maybe, just might, fail',
// Define a retry strategy
// Do stuff here, with access to the state from our previous steps
if (Math.random() > 0.5) {
throw new Error('API call to $STORAGE_SYSTEM failed');
async fetch(req: Request, env: Env): Promise<Response> {
let url = new URL(req.url);
if (url.pathname.startsWith('/favicon')) {
return Response.json({}, { status: 404 });
// Get the status of an existing instance, if provided
let id = url.searchParams.get('instanceId');
let instance = await env.MY_WORKFLOW.get(id);
status: await instance.status(),
const data = await req.json()
// Spawn a new instance and return the ID and status
let instance = await env.MY_WORKFLOW.create({
// Define an ID for the Workflow instance
// Pass data to the Workflow instance
// Available on the WorkflowEvent
details: await instance.status(),
"name": "workflows-starter",
"compatibility_date": "2025-02-11",
"name": "workflows-starter",
"binding": "MY_WORKFLOW",
"class_name": "MyWorkflow"
- Defines a Workflow by extending the WorkflowEntrypoint class.
- Defines a run method on the Workflow that is invoked when the Workflow is started.
- Ensures that `await` is used before calling `step.do` or `step.sleep`
- Passes a payload (event) to the Workflow from a Worker
- Defines a payload type and uses TypeScript type arguments to ensure type safety
Using Workers Analytics Engine for writing event data.
Using Workers Analytics Engine for writing event data.
<code language="typescript">
USER_EVENTS: AnalyticsEngineDataset;
async fetch(req: Request, env: Env): Promise<Response> {
let url = new URL(req.url);
let userId = url.searchParams.get("userId");
// Write a datapoint for this visit, associating the data with
// the userId as our Analytics Engine 'index'
env.USER_EVENTS.writeDataPoint({
// Write metrics data: counters, gauges or latency statistics
// Write text labels - URLs, app names, event_names, etc
// Provide an index that groups your data correctly.
"name": "analytics-engine-example",
"compatibility_date": "2025-02-11",
"analytics_engine_datasets": [
"binding": "<BINDING_NAME>",
"dataset": "<DATASET_NAME>"
// Query data within the 'temperatures' dataset
// This is accessible via the REST API at https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/analytics_engine/sql
WHERE timestamp > NOW() - INTERVAL '1' DAY
// List the datasets (tables) within your Analytics Engine
curl "<https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/analytics_engine/sql>" \
--header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \
- Binds an Analytics Engine dataset to the Worker
- Uses the `AnalyticsEngineDataset` type when using TypeScript for the binding
- Writes event data using the `writeDataPoint` method and writes an `AnalyticsEngineDataPoint`
- Does NOT `await` calls to `writeDataPoint`, as it is non-blocking
- Defines an index as the key representing an app, customer, merchant or tenant.
- Developers can use the GraphQL or SQL APIs to query data written to Analytics Engine
<example id="browser_rendering_workers">
Use the Browser Rendering API as a headless browser to interact with websites from a Cloudflare Worker.
<code language="typescript">
import puppeteer from "@cloudflare/puppeteer";
BROWSER_RENDERING: Fetcher;
async fetch(request, env): Promise<Response> {
const { searchParams } = new URL(request.url);
let url = searchParams.get("url");
url = new URL(url).toString(); // normalize
const browser = await puppeteer.launch(env.MYBROWSER);
const page = await browser.newPage();
// Parse the page content
const content = await page.content();
// Find text within the page content
const text = await page.$eval("body", (el) => el.textContent);
// Do something with the text
// e.g. log it to the console, write it to KV, or store it in a database.
// Ensure we close the browser session
error: "Please add an ?url=https://example.com/ parameter"
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;
"name": "browser-rendering-example",
"compatibility_date": "2025-02-11",
"binding": "BROWSER_RENDERING",
// Install @cloudflare/puppeteer
npm install @cloudflare/puppeteer --save-dev
- Configures a BROWSER_RENDERING binding
- Passes the binding to Puppeteer
- Uses the Puppeteer APIs to navigate to a URL and render the page
- Parses the DOM and returns context for use in the response
- Correctly creates and closes the browser instance
<example id="static-assets">
<code language="typescript">
const url = new URL(request.url);
if (url.pathname.startsWith("/api/")) {
return env.ASSETS.fetch(request);
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;
"compatibility_date": "<TBD>",
"assets": { "directory": "./public/", "not_found_handling": "single-page-application", "binding": "ASSETS" },
- Configures a ASSETS binding
- Uses /public/ as the directory the build output goes to from the framework of choice
- The Worker will handle any requests that a path cannot be found for and serve as the API
- If the application is a single-page application (SPA), HTTP 404 (Not Found) requests will direct to the SPA.
<pattern id="websocket_coordination">
Fan-in/fan-out for WebSockets. Uses the Hibernatable WebSockets API within Durable Objects. Does NOT use the legacy addEventListener API.
export class WebSocketHibernationServer extends DurableObject {
async fetch(request: Request, env: Env, ctx: ExecutionContext) {
// Creates two ends of a WebSocket connection.
const webSocketPair = new WebSocketPair();
const [client, server] = Object.values(webSocketPair);
// Call this to accept the WebSocket connection.
// Do NOT call server.accept() (this is the legacy approach and is not preferred)
this.ctx.acceptWebSocket(server);
return new Response(null, {
async webSocketMessage(ws: WebSocket, message: string | ArrayBuffer): void | Promise<void> {
// Invoked on each WebSocket message.
async webSocketClose(ws: WebSocket, code: number, reason: string, wasClean: boolean) void | Promise<void> {
// Invoked when a client closes the connection.
ws.close(code, "<message>");
async webSocketError(ws: WebSocket, error: unknown): void | Promise<void> {
// Handle WebSocket errors