AI Audit

Analyze and control third-party AI crawlers in your website.

Available on all plans

AI Audit helps manage AI crawlers on your website by providing visibility on which crawlers are accessing your webpage, and allowing you to block unwanted crawlers.

Features

AI crawler detection

Displays information about AI crawlers in your domains' pages.

Enforce robots.txt

Enforce your robots.txt with a Cloudflare WAF rule.

