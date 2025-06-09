AI Audit
Analyze and control third-party AI crawlers in your website.
Available on all plans
AI Audit helps manage AI crawlers on your website by providing visibility on which crawlers are accessing your webpage, and allowing you to block unwanted crawlers.Get started
AI crawler detection
Displays information about AI crawlers in your domains' pages.
Enforce robots.txt
Enforce your
robots.txt with a Cloudflare WAF rule.
Bots
Identify and mitigate automated traffic to protect your domain from bad bots.
Web Application Firewall
Get automatic protection from vulnerabilities and the flexibility to create custom rules.
