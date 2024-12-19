Changelog
Troubleshoot tunnels with diagnostic logs
The latest
cloudflared build 2024.12.2 ↗ introduces the ability to collect all the diagnostic logs needed to troubleshoot a
cloudflared instance.
A diagnostic report collects data from a single instance of
cloudflared running on the local machine and outputs it to a
cloudflared-diag file.
The
cloudflared-diag-YYYY-MM-DDThh-mm-ss.zip archive contains the files listed below. The data in a file either applies to the
cloudflared instance being diagnosed (
diagnosee) or the instance that triggered the diagnosis (
diagnoser). For example, if your tunnel is running in a Docker container, the diagnosee is the Docker instance and the diagnoser is the host instance.
|File name
|Description
|Instance
cli-configuration.json
|Tunnel run parameters used when starting the tunnel
|diagnosee
cloudflared_logs.txt
|Tunnel log file1
|diagnosee
configuration.json
|Tunnel configuration parameters
|diagnosee
goroutine.pprof
|goroutine profile made available by
pprof
|diagnosee
heap.pprof
|heap profile made available by
pprof
|diagnosee
metrics.txt
|Snapshot of Tunnel metrics at the time of diagnosis
|diagnosee
network.txt
|JSON traceroutes to Cloudflare's global network using IPv4 and IPv6
|diagnoser
raw-network.txt
|Raw traceroutes to Cloudflare's global network using IPv4 and IPv6
|diagnoser
systeminformation.json
|Operating system information and resource usage
|diagnosee
task-result.json
|Result of each diagnostic task
|diagnoser
tunnelstate.json
|Tunnel connections at the time of diagnosis
|diagnosee
-
If the log file is blank, you may need to set
--loglevelto
debugwhen you start the tunnel. The
--loglevelparameter is only required if you ran the tunnel from the CLI using a
cloudflared tunnel runcommand. It is not necessary if the tunnel runs as a Linux/macOS service or runs in Docker/Kubernetes. ↩
For more information, refer to Diagnostic logs.
