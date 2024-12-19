Troubleshoot tunnels with diagnostic logs

The latest cloudflared build 2024.12.2 ↗ introduces the ability to collect all the diagnostic logs needed to troubleshoot a cloudflared instance.

A diagnostic report collects data from a single instance of cloudflared running on the local machine and outputs it to a cloudflared-diag file.

The cloudflared-diag-YYYY-MM-DDThh-mm-ss.zip archive contains the files listed below. The data in a file either applies to the cloudflared instance being diagnosed ( diagnosee ) or the instance that triggered the diagnosis ( diagnoser ). For example, if your tunnel is running in a Docker container, the diagnosee is the Docker instance and the diagnoser is the host instance.

File name Description Instance cli-configuration.json Tunnel run parameters used when starting the tunnel diagnosee cloudflared_logs.txt Tunnel log file1 diagnosee configuration.json Tunnel configuration parameters diagnosee goroutine.pprof goroutine profile made available by pprof diagnosee heap.pprof heap profile made available by pprof diagnosee metrics.txt Snapshot of Tunnel metrics at the time of diagnosis diagnosee network.txt JSON traceroutes to Cloudflare's global network using IPv4 and IPv6 diagnoser raw-network.txt Raw traceroutes to Cloudflare's global network using IPv4 and IPv6 diagnoser systeminformation.json Operating system information and resource usage diagnosee task-result.json Result of each diagnostic task diagnoser tunnelstate.json Tunnel connections at the time of diagnosis diagnosee

For more information, refer to Diagnostic logs.