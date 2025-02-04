Changelog
Expanded AI insights in Cloudflare Radar
Radar has expanded its AI insights with new API endpoints for Internet services rankings, robots.txt analysis, and AI inference data.
Radar now provides rankings for Internet services, including Generative AI platforms, based on anonymized 1.1.1.1 resolver data. Previously limited to the annual Year in Review, these insights are now available daily via the API, through the following endpoints:
topshow service popularity at a specific date.
timeseries_groupstrack ranking trends over time.
Radar now analyzes robots.txt files from the top 10,000 domains, identifying AI bot access rules. AI-focused user agents from ai.robots.txt ↗ are categorized as:
- Fully allowed/disallowed if directives apply to all paths (
*).
- Partially allowed/disallowed if restrictions apply to specific paths.
These insights are now available weekly via the API, through the following endpoints:
top/user_agents/directiveto get the top AI user agents by directive.
top/domain_categoriesto get the top domain categories by robots.txt files.
Radar now provides insights into public AI inference models from Workers AI, tracking usage trends across models and tasks. These insights are now available via the API, through the following endpoints:
summaryto view aggregated
modeland
taskpopularity.
timeseries_groupsto track changes over time for
modelor
task.
Learn more about the new Radar AI insights in our blog post ↗.