Expanded AI insights in Cloudflare Radar

Radar has expanded its AI insights with new API endpoints for Internet services rankings, robots.txt analysis, and AI inference data.

Internet services ranking

Radar now provides rankings for Internet services, including Generative AI platforms, based on anonymized 1.1.1.1 resolver data. Previously limited to the annual Year in Review, these insights are now available daily via the API, through the following endpoints:

top show service popularity at a specific date.

show service popularity at a specific date. timeseries_groups track ranking trends over time.

Radar now analyzes robots.txt files from the top 10,000 domains, identifying AI bot access rules. AI-focused user agents from ai.robots.txt ↗ are categorized as:

Fully allowed/disallowed if directives apply to all paths ( * ).

if directives apply to all paths ( ). Partially allowed/disallowed if restrictions apply to specific paths.

These insights are now available weekly via the API, through the following endpoints:

top/user_agents/directive to get the top AI user agents by directive.

to get the top AI user agents by directive. top/domain_categories to get the top domain categories by robots.txt files.

Workers AI

Radar now provides insights into public AI inference models from Workers AI, tracking usage trends across models and tasks. These insights are now available via the API, through the following endpoints:

summary to view aggregated model and task popularity.

to view aggregated and popularity. timeseries_groups to track changes over time for model or task .

Learn more about the new Radar AI insights in our blog post ↗.