AutoRAG allows developers to create fully managed retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) pipelines to power AI applications with accurate and up-to-date information without needing to manage infrastructure.

1. Upload data or use existing data in R2

AutoRAG integrates with R2 for data import. Create an R2 bucket if you do not have one and upload your data.

Note Before you create your first bucket, you must purchase R2 from the Cloudflare dashboard.

To create and upload objects to your bucket from the Cloudflare dashboard:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select R2. Select Create bucket, name the bucket, and select Create bucket. Choose to either drag and drop your file into the upload area or select from computer. Review the file limits when creating your knowledge base.

If you need inspiration for what document to use to make your first AutoRAG, try downloading and uploading the RSS of the Cloudflare Changelog.

2. Create an AutoRAG

To create a new AutoRAG:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select AI > AutoRAG. Select Create AutoRAG, configure the AutoRAG, and complete the setup process. Select Create.

3. Monitor indexing

Once created, AutoRAG will create a Vectorize index in your account and begin indexing the data.

To monitor the indexing progress:

From the AutoRAG page in the dashboard, locate and select your AutoRAG. Navigate to the Overview page to view the current indexing status.

4. Try it out

Once indexing is complete, you can run your first query:

From the AutoRAG page in the dashboard, locate and select your AutoRAG. Navigate to the Playground page. Select Search with AI or Search. Enter a query to test out its response.

5. Add to your application

There are multiple ways you can add AutoRAG to your applications: