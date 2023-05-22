Gateway activity logs
Gateway activity logs show the individual DNS queries, Network packets, and HTTP requests inspected by Gateway. You can also download encrypted SSH command logs for sessions proxied by Gateway.
To view Gateway activity logs, log in to Zero Trust and go to Logs > Gateway. Select an individual row to investigate the event in more detail.
Enterprise users can generate more detailed logs with Logpush.
Selective logging
By default, Gateway logs all events, including DNS queries and HTTP requests that are allowed and not a risk. You can choose to disable logs or only log blocked requests. To customize what type of events are recorded, log in to Zero Trust and go to Settings > Network. Under Activity Logging, indicate your DNS, Network, and HTTP log preferences.
These settings will only apply to logs displayed in Zero Trust. Logpush data is unaffected.
DNS logs
Explanation of the fields
|Field
|Description
|DNS
|Name of the domain that was queried.
|Email address of the user who made the DNS query. This is generated by the WARP client.
|Event
|The Action Gateway applied to the query (for example,
Allow or
Block).
|Date
|Date and time of the DNS query.
|Source IP
|Public source IP address of the DNS query.
|Port
|Port that was used to make the DNS query.
|Source IP Country
|Country code of the DNS query.
|Resolver IP
|Public IP address of the DNS resolver.
|Source Internal IP
|Private IP address assigned by the user’s local network.
|Protocol
|Protocol that was used to make the DNS query (for example,
https).
|Query Type
|Type of DNS query. This page contains a list of all the DNS query types.
|Resolver Decision
|The reason why Gateway applied a particular Action to the request. Refer to the list of resolver decisions.
|DNS Location
|User-configured location from where the DNS query was made.
|Policy Name
|Name of the matched policy (if there is one).
|Policy ID
|ID of the matched policy (if there is one).
|Categories
|Content categories that the domain belongs to.
|User ID
|ID of the user who made the DNS query. This is generated by the WARP client.
|Device ID
|ID of the device that made the DNS query. This is generated by the WARP client.
|Location ID
|ID of the DNS location where the query originated.
|Device Name
|Name of the device that made the DNS query.
|Resolved IPs
|Resolved IP addresses in the response (if any).
Resolver decisions
|Value
|Description
|allowedByQueryName
|Domain or hostname in the query matched an Allow policy.
|blockedByQueryName
|Domain or hostname in the query matched a Block policy.
|allowedRule
|IP address in the response matched an Allow policy.
|blockedRule
|IP address in the response matched a Block policy.
|blockedByCategory
|Domain or hostname matched a category in a Block policy.
|blockedAlwaysCategory
|Domain or hostname is always blocked by Cloudflare.
|allowedOnNoLocation
|Allowed because query did not match a Gateway DNS location.
|allowedOnNoPolicyMatch
|Allowed because query did not match a policy.
|overrideForSafeSearch
|Response was overridden by a SafeSearch policy.
|overrideApplied
|Response was overridden by an Override policy.
Network logs
Explanation of the fields
|Field
|Description
|Source IP
|IP address of the user sending the packet.
|Destination IP
|IP address of the packet’s target.
|Action
|The Gateway Action taken based on the first rule that matched (for example,
Allow or
Block).
|Session ID
|ID of the unique session.
|Time
|Date and time of the session.
|Source Port
|Source port number for the packet.
|Source IP Country
|Country code for the packet source.
|Source Internal IP
|Private IP address assigned by the user’s local network.
|Destination Port
|Destination port number for the packet.
|Destination IP Country
|Country code for the packet destination.
|Protocol
|Protocol over which the packet was sent.
|SNI
|Host whose Server Name Indication (SNI) header Gateway will filter traffic against.
|Virtual Network
|Virtual network that the client is connected to.
|Categories
|Category or categories associated with the packet.
|Policy Name
|Name of the matched policy (if there is one).
|Policy ID
|ID of the policy enforcing the decision Gateway made.
|Email address of the user sending the packet. This is generated by the WARP client.
|User ID
|ID of the user sending the packet. This is generated by the WARP client.
|Device ID
|ID of the device that sent the packet. This is generated by the WARP client.
|Device Name
|Name of the device that sent the packet.
HTTP logs
Explanation of the fields
|Field
|Description
|Host
|Hostname in the HTTP header for the HTTP request.
|Email address of the user who made the HTTP request. This is generated by the WARP client.
|Action
|The Gateway Action taken based on the first rule that matched (for example,
Allow or
Block).
|Request ID
|Unique ID of the request.
|Time
|Date and time of the HTTP request.
|URL
|Full URL of the HTTP request.
|Referer
|Referer request header containing the address of the page making the request.
|HTTP Version
|HTTP version of the origin that Gateway connected to on behalf of the user.
|HTTP Method
|HTTP method used for the request (for example,
GET or
POST).
|HTTP Status Code
|HTTP status code returned in the response.
|Source IP
|Public source IP address of the HTTP request.
|Source Port
|Port that was used to make the HTTP request.
|Source IP Country
|Country code of the HTTP request.
|Source Internal IP
|Private IP address assigned by the user’s local network.
|Destination IP
|Public IP address of the destination requested.
|Destination Port
|Port of the destination requested.
|Destination IP Country
|Country code of the destination requested.
|Blocked file reason
|Reason why the file was blocked if a file transfer occurred or was attempted.
|Policy Name
|Name of the matched policy (if there is one).
|Policy ID
|ID of the matched policy (if there is one).
|Policy Description
|Description of the matched policy (if there is one).
|User ID
|ID of the user who made the request. This is generated by the WARP client.
|Device Name
|Name of the device that made the request.
|Device ID
|ID of the device that made the request. This is generated by the WARP client on the device that created the request.
|User Agent
|User agent header sent in the request by the originating device.
|Policy details
|Policy corresponding to the decision Gateway made based on the traffic criteria of the request.
|DLP profiles
|Name of the matched DLP profile (if there is one).
|DLP profile entries
|Name of the matched entry within the DLP profile (if there is one).
|Uploaded/downloaded file
|The file transferred in the request. Details include:
Enhanced file detection
Enhanced file detection is an optional feature to extract more file information from HTTP traffic. When enabled, Gateway will read file information from the HTTP body rather than the HTTP headers, offering greater accuracy and reliability. This feature may have a minor impact on performance for file-heavy organizations.
To enable:
- Go to Settings > Network.
- Enable TLS decryption.
- Turn on Enable enhanced file detection.
Isolate requests
When a user creates a policy to isolate traffic, the initial request that triggers isolation will be logged as an
Isolate decision and the
is_isolated field will return
false. This is because that initial request is not isolated yet — but it initiates an isolated session.
Since the request is generated in an isolated browser, the result is rendered in the isolated browser and rendered back to the user securely. This request and all subsequent requests in the isolated browser are logged to include the terminal Gateway action that gets applied (e.g. Allow / Block) and the
is_isolated field as
true.