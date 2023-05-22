Gateway activity logs

Gateway logs will only show the public Source IP address. Private IP addresses are NAT-ed behind a public IP address.

Gateway activity logs show the individual DNS queries, Network packets, and HTTP requests inspected by Gateway. You can also download encrypted SSH command logs for sessions proxied by Gateway.

To view Gateway activity logs, log in to Zero Trust External link icon Open external link and go to Logs > Gateway. Select an individual row to investigate the event in more detail.

Enterprise users can generate more detailed logs with Logpush.

​​ Selective logging

By default, Gateway logs all events, including DNS queries and HTTP requests that are allowed and not a risk. You can choose to disable logs or only log blocked requests. To customize what type of events are recorded, log in to Zero Trust External link icon Open external link and go to Settings > Network. Under Activity Logging, indicate your DNS, Network, and HTTP log preferences.

These settings will only apply to logs displayed in Zero Trust. Logpush data is unaffected.

​​ DNS logs

​​ Explanation of the fields

Field Description DNS Name of the domain that was queried. Email Email address of the user who made the DNS query. This is generated by the WARP client. Event The Action Gateway applied to the query (for example, Allow or Block ). Date Date and time of the DNS query. Source IP Public source IP address of the DNS query. Port Port that was used to make the DNS query. Source IP Country Country code of the DNS query. Resolver IP Public IP address of the DNS resolver. Source Internal IP Private IP address assigned by the user’s local network. Protocol Protocol that was used to make the DNS query (for example, https ). Query Type Type of DNS query. This page External link icon Open external link contains a list of all the DNS query types. Resolver Decision The reason why Gateway applied a particular Action to the request. Refer to the list of resolver decisions . DNS Location User-configured location from where the DNS query was made. Policy Name Name of the matched policy (if there is one). Policy ID ID of the matched policy (if there is one). Categories Content categories that the domain belongs to. User ID ID of the user who made the DNS query. This is generated by the WARP client. Device ID ID of the device that made the DNS query. This is generated by the WARP client. Location ID ID of the DNS location where the query originated. Device Name Name of the device that made the DNS query. Resolved IPs Resolved IP addresses in the response (if any).

​​ Resolver decisions

Value Description allowedByQueryName Domain or hostname in the query matched an Allow policy. blockedByQueryName Domain or hostname in the query matched a Block policy. allowedRule IP address in the response matched an Allow policy. blockedRule IP address in the response matched a Block policy. blockedByCategory Domain or hostname matched a category in a Block policy. blockedAlwaysCategory Domain or hostname is always blocked by Cloudflare. allowedOnNoLocation Allowed because query did not match a Gateway DNS location. allowedOnNoPolicyMatch Allowed because query did not match a policy. overrideForSafeSearch Response was overridden by a SafeSearch policy. overrideApplied Response was overridden by an Override policy.

​​ Network logs

​​ Explanation of the fields

Field Description Source IP IP address of the user sending the packet. Destination IP IP address of the packet’s target. Action The Gateway Action taken based on the first rule that matched (for example, Allow or Block ). Session ID ID of the unique session. Time Date and time of the session. Source Port Source port number for the packet. Source IP Country Country code for the packet source. Source Internal IP Private IP address assigned by the user’s local network. Destination Port Destination port number for the packet. Destination IP Country Country code for the packet destination. Protocol Protocol over which the packet was sent. SNI Host whose Server Name Indication (SNI) header Gateway will filter traffic against. Virtual Network Virtual network that the client is connected to. Categories Category or categories associated with the packet. Policy Name Name of the matched policy (if there is one). Policy ID ID of the policy enforcing the decision Gateway made. Email Email address of the user sending the packet. This is generated by the WARP client. User ID ID of the user sending the packet. This is generated by the WARP client. Device ID ID of the device that sent the packet. This is generated by the WARP client. Device Name Name of the device that sent the packet.

​​ HTTP logs

When an HTTP request results in an error, the first 512 bytes of the request are logged for 30 days for internal troubleshooting. Otherwise, HTTP bodies are not logged.

​​ Explanation of the fields

Field Description Host Hostname in the HTTP header for the HTTP request. Email Email address of the user who made the HTTP request. This is generated by the WARP client. Action The Gateway Action taken based on the first rule that matched (for example, Allow or Block ). Request ID Unique ID of the request. Time Date and time of the HTTP request. URL Full URL of the HTTP request. Referer Referer request header containing the address of the page making the request. HTTP Version HTTP version of the origin that Gateway connected to on behalf of the user. HTTP Method HTTP method used for the request (for example, GET or POST ). HTTP Status Code HTTP status code returned in the response. Source IP Public source IP address of the HTTP request. Source Port Port that was used to make the HTTP request. Source IP Country Country code of the HTTP request. Source Internal IP Private IP address assigned by the user’s local network. Destination IP Public IP address of the destination requested. Destination Port Port of the destination requested. Destination IP Country Country code of the destination requested. Blocked file reason Reason why the file was blocked if a file transfer occurred or was attempted. Policy Name Name of the matched policy (if there is one). Policy ID ID of the matched policy (if there is one). Policy Description Description of the matched policy (if there is one). User ID ID of the user who made the request. This is generated by the WARP client. Device Name Name of the device that made the request. Device ID ID of the device that made the request. This is generated by the WARP client on the device that created the request. User Agent User agent header sent in the request by the originating device. Policy details Policy corresponding to the decision Gateway made based on the traffic criteria of the request. DLP profiles Name of the matched DLP profile (if there is one). DLP profile entries Name of the matched entry within the DLP profile (if there is one). Uploaded/downloaded file The file transferred in the request. Details include: File name

File type

File size

File hash (for Allowed requests only)

Content type

Direction (Upload/Download)

Action (Block/Allow) For more accurate logging, enable enhanced file detection .

​​ Enhanced file detection

Enhanced file detection is an optional feature to extract more file information from HTTP traffic. When enabled, Gateway will read file information from the HTTP body rather than the HTTP headers, offering greater accuracy and reliability. This feature may have a minor impact on performance for file-heavy organizations.

To enable:

Go to Settings > Network. Enable TLS decryption. Turn on Enable enhanced file detection.

​​ Isolate requests

When a user creates a policy to isolate traffic, the initial request that triggers isolation will be logged as an Isolate decision and the is_isolated field will return false . This is because that initial request is not isolated yet — but it initiates an isolated session.