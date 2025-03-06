 Skip to content
Introducing Media Transformations from Cloudflare Stream

Mar 06, 2025, 12:00 PM
Stream

Today, we are thrilled to announce Media Transformations, a new service that brings the magic of Image Transformations to short-form video files, wherever they are stored!

For customers with a huge volume of short video — generative AI output, e-commerce product videos, social media clips, or short marketing content — uploading those assets to Stream is not always practical. Sometimes, the greatest friction to getting started was the thought of all that migrating. Customers want a simpler solution that retains their current storage strategy to deliver small, optimized MP4 files. Now you can do that with Media Transformations.

To transform a video or image, enable transformations for your zone, then make a simple request with a specially formatted URL. The result is an MP4 that can be used in an HTML video element without a player library. If your zone already has Image Transformations enabled, then it is ready to optimize videos with Media Transformations, too.

URL format
https://example.com/cdn-cgi/media/<OPTIONS>/<SOURCE-VIDEO>

For example, we have a short video of the mobile in Austin's office. The original is nearly 30 megabytes and wider than necessary for this layout. Consider a simple width adjustment:

Example URL
https://example.com/cdn-cgi/media/width=640/<SOURCE-VIDEO>
https://developers.cloudflare.com/cdn-cgi/media/width=640/https://pub-d9fcbc1abcd244c1821f38b99017347f.r2.dev/aus-mobile.mp4

The result is less than 3 megabytes, properly sized, and delivered dynamically so that customers do not have to manage the creation and storage of these transformed assets.

