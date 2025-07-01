Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Enhanced support for static assets with the Cloudflare Vite plugin
You can now use any of Vite's static asset handling ↗ features in your Worker as well as in your frontend.
These include importing assets as URLs, importing as strings and importing from the
public directory as well as inlining assets.
Additionally, assets imported as URLs in your Worker are now automatically moved to the client build output.
Here is an example that fetches an imported asset using the assets binding and modifies the response.
Refer to Static Assets in the Cloudflare Vite plugin docs for more info.
