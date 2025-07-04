Workers now supports JavaScript debug terminals in VSCode, Cursor and Windsurf IDEs

Workers now support breakpoint debugging using VSCode's built-in JavaScript Debug Terminals ↗. All you have to do is open a JS debug terminal ( Cmd + Shift + P and then type javascript debug ) and run wrangler dev (or vite dev ) from within the debug terminal. VSCode will automatically connect to your running Worker (even if you're running multiple Workers at once!) and start a debugging session.

In 2023 we announced breakpoint debugging support ↗ for Workers, which meant that you could easily debug your Worker code in Wrangler's built-in devtools (accessible via the [d] hotkey) as well as multiple other devtools clients, including VSCode ↗. For most developers, breakpoint debugging via VSCode is the most natural flow, but until now it's required manually configuring a launch.json file ↗, running wrangler dev , and connecting via VSCode's built-in debugger. Now it's much more seamless!