Bulk Redirects Beta

Bulk Redirects allow you to define a large number of URL redirects at the account level. These redirects navigate the user from a source URL to a target URL using a given HTTP status code. URL redirection is also known as URL forwarding.

Unlike Dynamic Redirects, Bulk Redirects are essentially static — they do not support any string replacement operations or regular expressions. However, you can configure URL redirect parameters that affect their URL matching behavior and their runtime behavior.

Refer to Availability for more information on the quotas and features per Cloudflare plan.