Release notes

D1 will begin enforcing the daily free tier limits from 2025-02-10. These limits only apply to accounts on the Workers Free plan.

From 2025-02-10, if you do not take any action and exceed the daily free tier limits, queries to D1 databases via the Workers API and/or REST API will return errors until limits reset daily at 00:00 UTC.

To ensure uninterrupted service, upgrade your account to the Workers Paid plan from the plans page. The minimum monthly billing amount is $5. Refer to Workers Paid plan and D1 limits.

For better insight into your current usage, refer to your billing metrics for rows read and rows written, which can be found on the D1 dashboard or GraphQL API.