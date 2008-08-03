SSL/TLS certificates
Hyperdrive provides additional ways to secure connectivity to your database. Hyperdrive supports:
- Server certificates for TLS (SSL) modes such as
verify-caand
verify-fullfor increased security. When configured, Hyperdrive will verify that the certificates have been signed by the expected certificate authority (CA) to avoid man-in-the-middle attacks.
- Client certificates for Hyperdrive to authenticate itself to your database with credentials beyond beyond username/password. To properly use client certificates, your database must be configured to verify the client certificates provided by a client, such as Hyperdrive, to allow access to the database.
Hyperdrive can be configured to use only server certificates, only client certificates, or both depending on your security requirements and database configurations.
Hyperdrive supports 3 common encryption TLS/SSL modes ↗ to connect to your database:
require(default): TLS is required for encrypted connectivity and server certificates are validated (based on WebPKI).
verify-ca: Hyperdrive will verify that the database server is trustworthy by verifying that the certificates of the server have been signed by the expected root certificate authority or intermediate certificate authority.
verify-full: Identical to
verify-ca, but Hyperdrive also requires the database hostname to match a Subject Alternative Name (SAN) present on the certificate.
By default, all Hyperdrive configurations are encrypted with SSL/TLS (
require). This requires your database to be configured to accept encrypted connections (with SSL/TLS).
You can configure Hyperdrive to use
verify-ca and
verify-full for a more stringent security configuration, which provide additional verification checks of the server's certificates. This helps guard against man-in-the-middle attacks.
To configure Hyperdrive to verify the certificates of the server, you must provide Hyperdrive with the certificate of the root certificate authority (CA) or an intermediate certificate which has been used to sign the certificate of your database.
Using Wrangler, you can upload your root certificate authority (CA) certificate:
Once your CA certificate has been created, you can create a Hyperdrive configuration with the newly created certificates using either the dashboard or Wrangler. You must also specify the SSL mode of
verify-ca or
verify-full to use.
Using Wrangler, enter the following command in your terminal to create a Hyperdrive configuration with the CA certificate and a
verify-full SSL mode:
From the dashboard, follow these steps to create a Hyperdrive configuration with server certificates:
- In the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, navigate to Storage & Databases > Hyperdrive and click Create configuration.
- Select Server certificates.
- Specify a SSL mode of Verify CA or Verify full
- Select the SSL certificate of the certificate authority (CA) of your database that you have previously uploaded with Wrangler.
When creating the Hyperdrive configuration, Hyperdrive will attempt to connect to the database with the provided credentials. If the command provides successful results, you have properly configured your Hyperdrive configuration to verify the certificates provided by your database server.
Your database can be configured to verify a certificate provided by the client ↗, in this case, Hyperdrive. This serves as an additional factor to authenticate clients (in addition to the username and password).
For the database server to be able to verify the client certificates, Hyperdrive must be configured to provide a certificate file (
client-cert.pem) and a private key with which the certificate was generated (
private-key.pem).
Upload your client certificates to be used by Hyperdrive using Wrangler:
You can now create a Hyperdrive configuration using the newly created client certificate bundle using the dashboard or Wrangler.
Using Wrangler, enter the following command in your terminal to create a Hyperdrive configuration with using the client certificate pair:
From the dashboard, follow these steps to create a Hyperdrive configuration with server certificates:
- In the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, navigate to Storage & Databases > Hyperdrive and click Create configuration.
- Select Client certificates.
- Select the SSL client certificate and private key pair for Hyperdrive to use during the connection setup with your database server.
When Hyperdrive connects to your database, it will provide a client certificate signed with the private key to the database server. This allows the database server to confirm that the client, in this case Hyperdrive, has both the private key and the client certificate. By using client certificates, you can add an additional authentication layer for your database to ensures that only Hyperdrive can connect to it.
