Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds
WARP client for Linux (version 2024.11.309.0)
A new GA release for the Linux WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains reliability improvements and general bug fixes.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed an issue where SSH sessions and other connections ould drop when a device that is using MASQUE changes its primary network interface.
- Device posture client certificate checks now support PKCS#1.
- Fixed an issue to ensure the Cloudflare root certificate (or custom certificate) is installed in the trust store if not already there.
- Reduced unnecessary log messages when
resolv.confhas no owner.
- Fixed an issue with
warp-diagprinting benign TLS certificate errors.
- Fixed an issue with the WARP client becoming unresponsive during startup.
- Extended diagnostics collection time in
warp-diagto ensure logs are captured reliably.
- Fixed an issue that was preventing proper operation of DNS-over-TLS (DoT) for consumer users.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-