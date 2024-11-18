 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds

hero image
Back to all posts

WARP client for Linux (version 2024.11.309.0)

Zero Trust WARP Client

A new GA release for the Linux WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains reliability improvements and general bug fixes.

Changes and improvements

  • Fixed an issue where SSH sessions and other connections ould drop when a device that is using MASQUE changes its primary network interface.
  • Device posture client certificate checks now support PKCS#1.
  • Fixed an issue to ensure the Cloudflare root certificate (or custom certificate) is installed in the trust store if not already there.
  • Reduced unnecessary log messages when resolv.conf has no owner.
  • Fixed an issue with warp-diag printing benign TLS certificate errors.
  • Fixed an issue with the WARP client becoming unresponsive during startup.
  • Extended diagnostics collection time in warp-diag to ensure logs are captured reliably.
  • Fixed an issue that was preventing proper operation of DNS-over-TLS (DoT) for consumer users.