Super Slurper now supports migrations from all S3-compatible storage providers

Feb 24, 2025, 07:00 PM
R2

Super Slurper can now migrate data from any S3-compatible object storage provider to Cloudflare R2. This includes transfers from services like MinIO, Wasabi, Backblaze B2, and DigitalOcean Spaces.

Super Slurper S3-Compatible Source

For more information on Super Slurper and how to migrate data from your existing S3-compatible storage buckets to R2, refer to our documentation.