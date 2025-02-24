Changelog
Super Slurper now supports migrations from all S3-compatible storage providers
Feb 24, 2025, 07:00 PM
Super Slurper can now migrate data from any S3-compatible object storage provider to Cloudflare R2. This includes transfers from services like MinIO, Wasabi, Backblaze B2, and DigitalOcean Spaces.
For more information on Super Slurper and how to migrate data from your existing S3-compatible storage buckets to R2, refer to our documentation.