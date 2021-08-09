Request

The Request interface represents an HTTP request, and is part of the Fetch API.

The most common way you’ll encounter a Request object is as a property of an incoming FetchEvent .

addEventListener ( "fetch" , event => {

let request = event . request





} )



You may also want to construct a Request yourself when you need to modify a request object, because a FetchEvent ’s request property is immutable.

addEventListener ( "fetch" , event => {

const request = event . request

const url = "https://example.com"



const modifiedRequest = new Request ( url , {

body : request . body ,

headers : request . headers ,

method : request . method ,

redirect : request . redirect

} )





} )



The global fetch method itself invokes the Request constructor, thus the RequestInit and RequestInitCfProperties types defined below also describe the valid parameters that can be passed to fetch .

Read Understanding the FetchEvent Lifecycle for a deeper understanding of these fundamental Workers concepts.

let request = new Request ( input [ , init ] )



input string | Request Either a string that contains a URL, or an existing Request object.

init RequestInit Optional options object that contains settings to apply to the Request .



cf RequestInitCfProperties Cloudflare-specific properties that can be set on the Request that control how Cloudflare’s edge handles the request.

method string The HTTP request method. The default is GET .

A Headers object.

body string | ReadableStream | FormData | URLSearchParams The request body, if any.

redirect string The redirect mode to use: follow , error , or manual . The default for a new Request object is follow . Note, however, that the incoming Request property of a FetchEvent will have redirect mode manual .



An object containing Cloudflare-specific properties that can be set on the Request object. For example:



fetch ( event . request , { cf : { scrapeShield : false } } )



Invalid or incorrectly-named keys in the cf object will be silently ignored. Consider using TypeScript and @cloudflare/workers-types to ensure proper use of the cf object.

All properties of an incoming Request object (i.e. event.request ) are read only. To modify a request, you must create a new Request object and pass the options to modify to its constructor.

body ReadableStream Stream of the body contents.

bodyUsed Boolean Declares whether the body has been used in a response yet.

cf IncomingRequestCfProperties An object containing properties about the incoming request provided by Cloudflare’s edge network.

A Headers object.

method string Contains the request’s method, e.g. GET , POST , etc.

redirect string Contains the mode for how redirects are handled. It may be one of follow , error , or manual .

url string Contains the URL of the request.



In addition to the properties on the standard Request object, the request.cf object on an inbound Request contains information about the request provided by Cloudflare's edge.

All plans have access to:

asn string ASN of the incoming request, e.g. 395747 .

The three-letter IATA airport code of the data center that the request hit, e.g. "DFW".

country string | null Country of the incoming request. The two-letter country code in the request. This is the same value as that provided in the CF-IPCountry header, e.g. "US" .

httpProtocol string HTTP Protocol, e.g. "HTTP/2" .

requestPriority string | null The browser-requested prioritization information in the request object, e.g. "weight=192;exclusive=0;group=3;group-weight=127" .

tlsCipher string The cipher for the connection to Cloudflare, e.g. "AEAD-AES128-GCM-SHA256" .

tlsClientAuth Object | null Only set when using Cloudflare Access or API Shield. Object with the following properties: certIssuerDNLegacy , certIssuerDN , certIssuerDNRFC2253 , certSubjectDNLegacy , certVerified , certNotAfter , certSubjectDN , certFingerprintSHA1 , certNotBefore , certSerial , certPresented , certSubjectDNRFC2253 .

tlsVersion string The TLS version of the connection to Cloudflare, e.g. TLSv1.3 .

city string | null City of the incoming request, e.g. "Austin" .

continent string | null Continent of the incoming request, e.g. "NA" .

latitude string | null Latitude of the incoming request, e.g. "30.27130" .

longitude string | null Longitude of the incoming request, e.g. "-97.74260" .

postalCode string | null Postal code of the incoming request, e.g. "78701" .

metroCode string | null Metro code (DMA) of the incoming request, e.g. "635" .

If known, the ISO 3166-2 name for the first level region associated with the IP address of the incoming request, e.g. "Texas".

If known, the ISO 3166-2 code for the first level region associated with the IP address of the incoming request, e.g. "TX".

timezone string Timezone of the incoming request, e.g. "America/Chicago" .



The request.cf object is not available in the Cloudflare Workers dashboard or Playground preview editor.

​ Instance methods

These methods are only available on an instance of a Request object or through its prototype.

clone() Promise < Request> Creates a copy of the Request object.

Returns a promise that resolves with an ArrayBuffer representation of the request body.

Returns a promise that resolves with a FormData representation of the request body.

json() Promise < Object> Returns a promise that resolves with a JSON representation of the request body.

text() Promise < string> Returns a promise that resolves with a string (text) representation of the request body.



​ The request context

The Request context is the context of the "fetch" event callback. It is important to note that due to how workers are executed, asynchronous tasks (e.g. fetch ) can only be run inside the request context.

The request context is available inside of the FetchEvent handler:

addEventListener ( "fetch" , event => {



event . respondWith ( )

} )



​ When passing a promise to fetch event .respondWith()

If you pass a Response promise to the fetch event .respondWith() method, the request context is active during any asynchronous tasks which run before the Response promise has settled. You can pass the event to an async handler, for example:

addEventListener ( "fetch" , event => {

event . respondWith ( eventHandler ( event ) )

} )







async function eventHandler ( event ) {



return new Response ( "Hello, Workers!" )

}



​ Errors when attempting to access an inactive Request context

Any attempt to use APIs such as fetch() or access the Request context during script startup will throw an exception:

const promise = fetch ( "https://example.com/" )

async function eventHandler ( event ) { . . }



This code snippet will throw during script startup, and the "fetch" event listener will never be registered.