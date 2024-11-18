WARP client for Windows (version 2024.11.309.0)

A new GA release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes and improvements.

Changes and improvements:

Fixed an issue where SSH sessions and other application connections over TCP or UDP could drop when a device that is using MASQUE changes its primary network interface.

Fixed an issue to ensure the Cloudflare root certificate (or custom certificate) is installed in the trust store if not already there.

Fixed an issue with the WARP client becoming unresponsive during startup.

Extended diagnostics collection time in warp-diag to ensure logs are captured reliably.

to ensure logs are captured reliably. Fixed an issue that was preventing proper operation of DNS-over-TLS (DoT) for consumer users.

Known issues: