Configuration Rules

Overview Rules templates Availability Execution order Troubleshooting

Configuration Rules allow you to customize certain Cloudflare configuration settings for matching incoming requests. For example, you can turn off specific features for certain URL paths or change settings based on the visitor's country.

Each configuration rule includes an expression that defines which requests the rule applies to, based on properties like URL path, hostname, or request header. For more information on expressions, refer to Expressions and Edit expressions in the dashboard.

Note Configuration Rules require that you proxy the DNS records of your domain (or subdomain) through Cloudflare.

Rules templates

Cloudflare provides you with rules templates for common use cases.

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Rules Overview page. Go to Overview ↗ Select Templates, and then select one of the available templates.

You can also refer to the Examples gallery in the developer docs.

Availability

The number of available configuration rules varies according to your Cloudflare plan:

Free Pro Business Enterprise Availability Yes Yes Yes Yes Number of rules 10 25 50 300

Execution order

The execution order of Rules features is the following:

The different types of rules listed above will take precedence over Page Rules. This means that Page Rules will be overridden if there is a match for both Page Rules and the Rules products listed above.

Generally speaking, for non-terminating actions the last change made by rules in the same phase will win (later rules can overwrite changes done by previous rules). However, for terminating actions (Block, Redirect, or one of the challenge actions), rule evaluation will stop and the action will be executed immediately.

For example, if multiple rules with the Redirect action match, Cloudflare will always use the URL redirect of the first rule that matches. Also, if you configure URL redirects using different Cloudflare products (Single Redirects and Bulk Redirects), the product executed first will apply, if there is a rule match (in this case, Single Redirects).

Refer to the Phases list for the product execution order.

Caution Using Cloudflare challenges along with Rules features may cause challenge loops. Refer to Rules troubleshooting for more information.

Troubleshooting

When troubleshooting Configuration Rules, use Cloudflare Trace to determine if a rule is triggering for a specific URL.