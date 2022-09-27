Configuration Rules Beta

Configuration Rules allow you to customize certain Cloudflare configuration settings for matching incoming requests.

The Configuration Rule expression will determine to which requests the rule settings will apply. For more information on expressions, refer to Expressions and Edit rule expressions.

The number of available Configuration Rules varies according to your Cloudflare plan:

Free Pro Business Enterprise Number of Configuration Rules 10 25 50 125

​​ Execution order

The execution order of Rules products is the following:

Origin Rules

Cache Rules

Configuration Rules

Dynamic Redirects