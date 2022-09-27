Cloudflare Docs
Configuration Rules

Configuration Rules allow you to customize certain Cloudflare configuration settings for matching incoming requests.

The Configuration Rule expression will determine to which requests the rule settings will apply. For more information on expressions, refer to Expressions and Edit rule expressions.

​​ Availability

The number of available Configuration Rules varies according to your Cloudflare plan:

FreeProBusinessEnterprise
Number of Configuration Rules102550125

​​ Execution order

The execution order of Rules products is the following:

The different types of rules listed above will take precedence over Page Rules. This means that Page Rules will be overridden if there is a match for both Page Rules and the Rules products listed above.