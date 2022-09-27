Configuration Rules
Beta
Configuration Rules allow you to customize certain Cloudflare configuration settings for matching incoming requests.
The Configuration Rule expression will determine to which requests the rule settings will apply. For more information on expressions, refer to Expressions and Edit rule expressions.
Availability
The number of available Configuration Rules varies according to your Cloudflare plan:
|Free
|Pro
|Business
|Enterprise
|Number of Configuration Rules
|10
|25
|50
|125
Execution order
The execution order of Rules products is the following:
- Origin Rules
- Cache Rules
- Configuration Rules
- Dynamic Redirects
The different types of rules listed above will take precedence over Page Rules. This means that Page Rules will be overridden if there is a match for both Page Rules and the Rules products listed above.