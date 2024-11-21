Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Improved non-English keyboard support
You can now type in languages that use diacritics (like á or ç) and character-based scripts (such as Chinese, Japanese, and Korean) directly within the remote browser. The isolated browser now properly recognizes non-English keyboard input, eliminating the need to copy and paste content from a local browser or device.
