Cloudflare Zaraz

Overview Features More resources

Offload third-party tools and services to the cloud and improve the speed and security of your website.

Available on all plans

Cloudflare Zaraz gives you complete control over third-party tools and services for your website, and allows you to offload them to Cloudflare's edge, improving the speed and security of your website. With Cloudflare Zaraz you can load tools such as analytics tools, advertising pixels and scripts, chatbots, marketing automation tools, and more, in the most optimized way.

Cloudflare Zaraz is built for speed, privacy, and security, and you can use it to load as many tools as you need, with a near-zero performance hit.

Features

Third-party tools You can add many third-party tools to Zaraz, and offload them from your website. Use Third-party tools

Custom Managed Components You can add Custom Managed Components to Zaraz and run them as a tool. Use Custom Managed Components

Web API Zaraz provides a client-side web API that you can use anywhere inside the <body> tag of a page. Use Web API

Consent management Zaraz provides a Consent Management platform to help you address and manage required consents. Use Consent management

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