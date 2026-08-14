Offload third-party tools and services to the cloud and improve the speed and security of your website.
Cloudflare Zaraz gives you complete control over third-party tools and services for your website, and allows you to offload them to Cloudflare's edge, improving the speed and security of your website. With Cloudflare Zaraz you can load tools such as analytics tools, advertising pixels and scripts, chatbots, marketing automation tools, and more, in the most optimized way.
Cloudflare Zaraz is built for speed, privacy, and security, and you can use it to load as many tools as you need, with a near-zero performance hit.
You can add many third-party tools to Zaraz, and offload them from your website.
You can add Custom Managed Components to Zaraz and run them as a tool.
Zaraz provides a client-side web API that you can use anywhere inside the
<body> tag of a page.
Zaraz provides a Consent Management platform to help you address and manage required consents.
Discord Channel
If you have any comments, questions, or bugs to report, contact the Zaraz team on their Discord channel.
Community Forum
Engage with other users and the Zaraz team on Cloudflare support forum.