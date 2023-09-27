Cloudflare Docs
Vectorize
Cloudflare Vectorize

Build full-stack AI applications with Vectorize, Cloudflare’s powerful vector database.

Vectorize is a globally distributed vector database that enables you to build full-stack, AI-powered applications with Cloudflare Workers. It’s designed to make querying embeddings — representations of values or objects like text, images, audio that are designed to be consumed by machine learning models and semantic search algorithms — faster, easier and more affordable.

For example, by storing the embeddings (vectors) generated by a machine learning model, including those built-in to Workers AI or by bringing your own from platforms like OpenAI, you can build applications with powerful search, similarity, recommendation, classification and/or anomaly detection capabilities based on your own data.

The vectors returned can reference images stored in Cloudflare R2, documents in KV, and/or user profiles stored in D1 — enabling you to go from vector search result to concrete object all within the Workers platform, and without standing up additional infrastructure.

​​ Get started

​​ Vectorize

Learn how to create your first Vectorize database, upload vector embeddings, and query those embeddings from Cloudflare Workers.

Use Vectorize

​​ Workers AI

Run machine learning models, powered by serverless GPUs, on Cloudflare’s global network.

Use Workers AI

​​ R2 Storage

Store large amounts of unstructured data without the costly egress bandwidth fees associated with typical cloud storage services.

Use R2 Storage

