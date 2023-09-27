Cloudflare Vectorize

Build full-stack AI applications with Vectorize, Cloudflare’s powerful vector database.

Vectorize is a globally distributed vector database that enables you to build full-stack, AI-powered applications with Cloudflare Workers. It’s designed to make querying embeddings — representations of values or objects like text, images, audio that are designed to be consumed by machine learning models and semantic search algorithms — faster, easier and more affordable. Vectorize is in public beta Vectorize is currently in public beta and is enabled for all developers on Workers paid plans. During the beta, you may run into bugs and instability which may make it unsuitable for production-facing workloads. Read the announcement blog External link icon Open external link to learn more about Vectorize.

For example, by storing the embeddings (vectors) generated by a machine learning model, including those built-in to Workers AI or by bringing your own from platforms like OpenAI, you can build applications with powerful search, similarity, recommendation, classification and/or anomaly detection capabilities based on your own data.

The vectors returned can reference images stored in Cloudflare R2, documents in KV, and/or user profiles stored in D1 — enabling you to go from vector search result to concrete object all within the Workers platform, and without standing up additional infrastructure.

