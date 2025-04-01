All cache purge methods now available for all plans

You can now access all Cloudflare cache purge methods — no matter which plan you’re on. Whether you need to update a single asset or instantly invalidate large portions of your site’s content, you now have the same powerful tools previously reserved for Enterprise customers.

Anyone on Cloudflare can now:

Want to learn how each purge method works, when to use them, or what limits apply to your plan? Dive into our purge cache documentation and API reference ↗ for all the details.