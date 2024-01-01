Email Security
Secure your email inbox with API-first Email Security.
Email Security secures your email inbox with API-first email security. Email Security integrates with your existing email provider and blocks phishing attacks, malware, Business Email Compromise ↗ attacks, and vendor email fraud.
Email Security allows you to:
- Configure allow policies, blocked senders, trusted domains, and additional detections.
- Automatically move messages to specific folders based on a certain disposition.
- Manage directories.
- Monitor your inbox and perform a thorough search of your email.
- Generate a Phishing Risk Assessment report and submit email phishing reports.