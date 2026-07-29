Cloudflare's Instant Purge ensures that updates to your content are reflected immediately. Multiple options are available for purging content, with single-file cache purging (purge by URL) being the recommended method. However, the following additional options are also available:
- Purge by single-file
- Purge everything
- Purge cache by cache-tags
- Purge cache by hostname
- Purge cache by prefix (URL)
- Purge cache key resources
- Purge varied images
- Purge zone versions via API
To purge cached content using the Cloudflare API, refer to Purge Cached Content.
|Free
|Pro
|Business
|Enterprise
Availability
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Purge options
URL, Hostname, Tag, Prefix, and Purge Everything
URL, Hostname, Tag, Prefix, and Purge Everything
URL, Hostname, Tag, Prefix, and Purge Everything
URL, Hostname, Tag, Prefix, and Purge Everything
The current purge limits are applied per account:
|Free
|Pro
|Business
|Enterprise
Requests
5 requests per minute
5 requests per second
10 requests per second
50 requests per second
Bucket size
25
25
50
500
Max operations per request
100
100
100
100
If your account includes zones with different Cloudflare plans, the above limits are shared between all the zones with the same plan. For example, all the zones in your account with a Pro plan will share the limits for the Pro plan, and all the zones in your account with a Business plan will share the limits for the Business plan.
The current purge limits are applied per account:
|Free
|Pro
|Business
|Enterprise
URLs
800 URLs per second
1500 URLs per second
1500 URLs per second
3000 URLs per second
Max operations per request
100
100
100
500
If your account includes zones with different Cloudflare plans, the above limits are shared between all the zones with the same plan. For example, all the zones in your account with a Pro plan will share the limits for the Pro plan, and all the zones in your account with a Business plan will share the limits for the Business plan.
Note that the thresholds for URLs are calculated using a moving average.
Cloudflare uses token bucket rate limiting to limit the number of purge requests flowing through the system at any given time, ensuring a steady and manageable flow.
Each account tier has a defined request rate (for example, Free: 5 requests per minute, Business: 10 requests per second), and requests are only allowed if there are available tokens in the bucket. Tokens refill at a consistent rate, but each bucket has a maximum capacity (for example, Free: 25 tokens, Enterprise: 500 tokens), allowing short bursts of requests if tokens have accumulated.
If the bucket is empty, further requests must wait until new tokens are added. This system maintains fair usage while allowing occasional bursts within the bucket's capacity.
If you are an Enterprise customer and you need more operations, reach out to your account team for support.