Introducing Pay Per Crawl (private beta)
We are introducing a new feature of AI Audit — Pay Per Crawl. Pay Per Crawl enables site owners to require payment from AI crawlers every time the crawlers access their content, thereby fostering a fairer Internet by enabling site owners to control and monetize how their content gets used by AI.
For Site Owners:
- Set pricing and select which crawlers to charge for content access
- Manage payments via Stripe
- Monitor analytics on successful content deliveries
For AI Crawler Owners:
- Use HTTP headers to request and accept pricing
- Receive clear confirmations on charges for accessed content
Learn more in the Pay Per Crawl documentation.
