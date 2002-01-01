Breakpoints
As of Wrangler 3.9.0, you can debug via breakpoints in your Worker. Breakpoints provide the ability to review what is happening at a given point in the execution of your Worker. Breakpoint functionality exists in both DevTools and VS Code.
For more information on breakpoint debugging via Chrome’s DevTools, refer to Chrome’s article on breakpoints.
To setup VS Code for breakpoint debugging in your Worker project:
- Create a
.vscodefolder in your project’s root folder if one does not exist.
- Within that folder, create a
launch.jsonfile with the following content:
-
Open your project in VS Code, open a new terminal window from VS Code, and run
npx wrangler devto start the local dev server.
-
At the top of the Run & Debug panel, you should see an option to select a configuration. Choose Wrangler, and select the play icon. Wrangler: Remote Process [0] should show up in the Call Stack panel on the left.
-
Go back to a
.jsor
.tsfile in your project and add at least one breakpoint.
-
Open your browser and go to the Worker’s local URL (default
http://127.0.0.1:8787). The breakpoint should be hit, and you should be able to review details about your code at the specified line.
