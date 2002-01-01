Debug via breakpoints

As of Wrangler 3.9.0, you can debug via breakpoints in your Worker. Breakpoints provide the ability to review what is happening at a given point in the execution of your Worker. Breakpoint functionality exists in both DevTools and VS Code.

For more information on breakpoint debugging via Chrome’s DevTools, refer to Chrome’s article on breakpoints.

Setup VS Code to use breakpoints

To setup VS Code for breakpoint debugging in your Worker project:

Create a .vscode folder in your project’s root folder if one does not exist. Within that folder, create a launch.json file with the following content:

{ " configurations " : [ { " name " : "Wrangler" , " type " : "node" , " request " : "attach" , " port " : 9229 , " cwd " : "/" , " resolveSourceMapLocations " : null , " attachExistingChildren " : false , " autoAttachChildProcesses " : false , " sourceMaps " : true // works with or without this line } ] }

Open your project in VS Code, open a new terminal window from VS Code, and run npx wrangler dev to start the local dev server. At the top of the Run & Debug panel, you should see an option to select a configuration. Choose Wrangler, and select the play icon. Wrangler: Remote Process [0] should show up in the Call Stack panel on the left. Go back to a .js or .ts file in your project and add at least one breakpoint. Open your browser and go to the Worker’s local URL (default http://127.0.0.1:8787 ). The breakpoint should be hit, and you should be able to review details about your code at the specified line.

Caution Breakpoint debugging in wrangler dev using --remote could extend Worker CPU time and incur additional costs since you are testing against actual resources that count against usage limits. It is recommended to use wrangler dev without the --remote option. This ensures you are developing locally.

Note The .vscode/launch.json file only applies to a single workspace. If you prefer, you can add the above launch configuration to your User Settings (per the official VS Code documentation) to have it available for all your workspaces.

