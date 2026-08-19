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Cloudflare Web Application Firewall

Last updated View as MarkdownAgent setup

Get automatic protection from vulnerabilities and the flexibility to create custom rules.

Available on all plans

The Cloudflare Web Application Firewall (Cloudflare WAF) checks incoming web and API requests and filters undesired traffic based on sets of rules called rulesets. The WAF uses the Rules language, a flexible expression syntax that lets you filter traffic by request properties such as IP address, URL path, headers, and body content.

Learn how to get started.

Features

Application Profiles

Compare requests with an application-specific expected structure. Review profile detections before mitigating violations with Custom Rules.

Custom rules

Create your own custom rules to protect your website and your APIs from malicious incoming traffic. Use advanced features like WAF attack score and malicious uploads detection in your custom rules.

Rate limiting rules

Define rate limits for incoming requests matching an expression, and the action to take when those rate limits are reached.

Managed rules

Enable the pre-configured managed rulesets to get immediate protection. These rulesets are regularly updated, offering advanced zero-day vulnerability protections, and you can adjust their behavior.

Account-level configuration
Enterprise-only

Create and deploy rulesets to multiple Enterprise zones.

Security Events

Review mitigated requests (rule matches) using an intuitive interface. Tailor your security configurations based on sampled logs.

Security Analytics

Displays information about all incoming HTTP requests, including those not affected by security measures.

Availability

Feature Free Pro Business Enterprise
Attack score No No Yes (one field) Yes
Leaked credentials detection Yes (one field) Yes Yes Yes
Malicious uploads detection No No No Paid add-on
AI Security for Apps No No No Paid add-on
Custom rules Yes Yes Yes Yes
Rate limiting rules Yes (one rule) Yes Yes Yes
Advanced Rate Limiting No No No Paid add-on
WAF Managed Rules Free Managed Ruleset only Yes Yes Yes
Sensitive Data Detection (SDD) No No No Yes
Account-level WAF configuration No No No Yes
Custom lists Yes Yes Yes Yes
Managed IP Lists No No No Yes
Email Address Obfuscation Yes Yes Yes Yes
Hotlink Protection Yes Yes Yes Yes
Replace insecure JS libraries Yes Yes Yes Yes
IP Access rules Yes Yes Yes Yes
User Agent Blocking Yes Yes Yes Yes
Zone Lockdown Yes Yes Yes Yes
Security Analytics (zone) Yes Yes Yes Yes
Security Analytics (account) No No Yes Yes
Security Events Yes (sampled logs only) Yes Yes Yes
Security Events alerts No No Yes Yes
Advanced Security Events alerts No No No Yes

This is a summary of available features per Cloudflare plan. Refer to the documentation of individual features for more details.

DDoS Protection

Cloudflare DDoS protection secures websites, applications, and entire networks while ensuring the performance of legitimate traffic is not compromised.

Client-side security

Client-side security (formerly known as Page Shield) is a comprehensive client-side security solution to ensure the safety of your website visitors' browser environment.

Bots

Cloudflare bot solutions identify and mitigate automated traffic to protect your domain from bad bots.

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