Cloudflare Web Application Firewall

Overview Features Availability Related products

Get automatic protection from vulnerabilities and the flexibility to create custom rules.

Available on all plans

The Cloudflare Web Application Firewall (Cloudflare WAF) checks incoming web and API requests and filters undesired traffic based on sets of rules called rulesets. The WAF uses the Rules language, a flexible expression syntax that lets you filter traffic by request properties such as IP address, URL path, headers, and body content.

Learn how to get started.

Features

Application Profiles Compare requests with an application-specific expected structure. Review profile detections before mitigating violations with Custom Rules. Use Application Profiles

Custom rules Create your own custom rules to protect your website and your APIs from malicious incoming traffic. Use advanced features like WAF attack score and malicious uploads detection in your custom rules. Use Custom rules

Rate limiting rules Define rate limits for incoming requests matching an expression, and the action to take when those rate limits are reached. Use Rate limiting rules

Managed rules Enable the pre-configured managed rulesets to get immediate protection. These rulesets are regularly updated, offering advanced zero-day vulnerability protections, and you can adjust their behavior. Use Managed rules

Account-level configuration Enterprise-only Create and deploy rulesets to multiple Enterprise zones. Use Account-level configuration

Security Events Review mitigated requests (rule matches) using an intuitive interface. Tailor your security configurations based on sampled logs. Explore Security Events

Security Analytics Displays information about all incoming HTTP requests, including those not affected by security measures. Explore Security Analytics

Availability

Feature Free Pro Business Enterprise Attack score No No Yes (one field) Yes Leaked credentials detection Yes (one field) Yes Yes Yes Malicious uploads detection No No No Paid add-on AI Security for Apps No No No Paid add-on Custom rules Yes Yes Yes Yes Rate limiting rules Yes (one rule) Yes Yes Yes Advanced Rate Limiting No No No Paid add-on WAF Managed Rules Free Managed Ruleset only Yes Yes Yes Sensitive Data Detection (SDD) No No No Yes Account-level WAF configuration No No No Yes Custom lists Yes Yes Yes Yes Managed IP Lists No No No Yes Email Address Obfuscation Yes Yes Yes Yes Hotlink Protection Yes Yes Yes Yes Replace insecure JS libraries Yes Yes Yes Yes IP Access rules Yes Yes Yes Yes User Agent Blocking Yes Yes Yes Yes Zone Lockdown Yes Yes Yes Yes Security Analytics (zone) Yes Yes Yes Yes Security Analytics (account) No No Yes Yes Security Events Yes (sampled logs only) Yes Yes Yes Security Events alerts No No Yes Yes Advanced Security Events alerts No No No Yes

This is a summary of available features per Cloudflare plan. Refer to the documentation of individual features for more details.

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