Cron Triggers

Cron Triggers allow users to map a cron expression to a Worker script using a ScheduledEvent listener that enables Workers to be executed on a schedule. Cron Triggers are ideal for running periodic jobs for maintenance or calling third-party APIs to collect up-to-date data. Workers scheduled by Cron Triggers will run on underutilized machines to make the best use of Cloudflare’s capacity and route traffic efficiently.

​​ Add a Cron Trigger

Add Cron Triggers to Workers with the Cloudflare API, or in the dashboard. To add Cron Triggers in the Cloudflare dashboard:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. In Account Home, select Workers & Pages. In Overview, select your Worker > Triggers > Cron Triggers.

Refer to Limits to track the maximum number of Cron Triggers per Worker. If a Worker is managed with Wrangler, Cron Triggers should be exclusively managed through the wrangler.toml file. Requires a ScheduledEvent Listener To respond to a Cron Trigger, you must add a "scheduled" event listener, or export a default scheduled handler to the Workers script.

​​ Supported cron expressions

Cloudflare supports cron expressions with five fields, along with most Quartz scheduler External link icon Open external link -like cron syntax extensions:

Field Values Characters Minute 0-59 * , - / Hours 0-23 * , - / Days of Month 1-31 * , - / L W Months 1-12, case-insensitive 3-letter abbreviations (“JAN”, “aug”, etc.) * , - / Weekdays 1-7, case-insensitive 3-letter abbreviations (“MON”, “fri”, etc.) * , - / L #

Some common time intervals that may be useful for setting up your Cron Trigger:

* * * * * Every minute

*/30 * * * * Every 30 minutes

45 * * * * On the 45th minute of every hour

0 17 * * sun or 0 17 * * 1 5PM on Sunday

10 7 * * mon-fri or 10 7 * * 2-6 7:10AM on weekdays

0 15 1 * * 3PM on first day of the month

0 18 * * 6L or 0 18 * * friL 6PM on the last Friday of the month

59 23 LW * * 11:59PM on the last weekday of the month



Testing Cron Triggers and potential delays The recommended way of testing Cron Triggers is using Wrangler. Changes such as adding a new Cron Trigger, updating an old Cron Trigger, or deleting a Cron Trigger may take several minutes to propagate to the Cloudflare global network. Cron triggers can be tested using Wrangler by passing in the --test-scheduled flag to wrangler dev . This will expose a /__scheduled route which can be used to test using a http request. To simulate different cron patterns, a cron query parameter can be passed in.

$ wrangler dev --test-scheduled $ curl "http://localhost:8787/__scheduled?cron=*+*+*+*+*"

​​ Viewing past events

Users can review the execution history of their Cron Triggers in Past Events under Triggers External link icon Open external link or through Cloudflare’s GraphQL Analytics API.

It can take up to 30 minutes before events are displayed in Past Events when creating a new Worker or changing a Worker’s name.