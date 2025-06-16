Grant account members read-only access to the Workers Platform

You can now grant members of your Cloudflare account read-only access to the Workers Platform.

The new "Workers Platform (Read-only)" role grants read-only access to all products typically used as part of Cloudflare's Developer Platform, including Workers, Pages, Durable Objects, KV, R2, Zones, Zone Analytics and Page Rules. When Cloudflare introduces new products to the Workers platform, we will add additional read-only permissions to this role.

Additionally, the role previously named "Workers Admin" has been renamed to "Workers Platform Admin". This change ensures that the name more accurately reflects the permissions granted — this role has always granted access to more than just Workers — it grants read and write access to the products mentioned above, and similarly, as new products are added to the Workers platform, we will add additional read and write permissions to this role.

You can review the updated roles in the developer docs.