Spark (Scala)

Below is an example of how you can build an Apache Spark ↗ application (with Scala) which connects to R2 Data Catalog. This application is built to run locally, but it can be adapted to run on a cluster.

Prerequisites

Example usage

To start, create a new empty project directory somewhere on your machine.

Inside that directory, create the following file at src/main/scala/com/example/R2DataCatalogDemo.scala . This will serve as the main entry point for your Spark application.

package com . example import org . apache . spark . sql . S park S ession object R 2 D ata C atalog D emo { def main(args: A rray[ S tring]): U nit = { val uri = sys . env(" CATALOG _ URI ") val warehouse = sys . env(" WAREHOUSE ") val token = sys . env(" TOKEN ") val spark = S park S ession . builder() . app N ame(" M y R 2 D ata C atalog D emo") . master("local[*]") . config("spark . sql . extensions", "org . apache . iceberg . spark . extensions . I ceberg S park S ession E xtensions") . config("spark . sql . catalog . mydemo", "org . apache . iceberg . spark . S park C atalog") . config("spark . sql . catalog . mydemo . type", "rest") . config("spark . sql . catalog . mydemo . uri", uri) . config("spark . sql . catalog . mydemo . warehouse", warehouse) . config("spark . sql . catalog . mydemo . token", token) . get O r C reate() import spark . implicits . _ val data = S eq( ( 1 , " A lice", 25 ), ( 2 , " B ob", 30 ), ( 3 , " C harlie", 35 ), ( 4 , " D iana", 40 ) ) . to DF ("id", "name", "age") spark . sql(" USE mydemo") spark . sql(" CREATE NAMESPACE IF NOT EXISTS demo N amespace") data . write T o("demo N amespace . demotable") . create O r R eplace() val read R esult = spark . sql(" SELECT * FROM demo N amespace . demotable WHERE age > 30 ") println(" R ecords with age > 30 :") read R esult . show() } }

For building this application and managing dependencies, we will use sbt (“simple build tool”) ↗. The following is an example build.sbt file to place at the root of your project. It is configured to produce a "fat JAR", bundling all required dependencies.

name := "R2DataCatalogDemo" version := "1.0" val sparkVersion = "3.5.3" val icebergVersion = "1.8.1" // You need to use binaries of Spark compiled with either 2.12 or 2.13; and 2.12 is more common. // If you download Spark 3.5.3 with sdkman, then it comes with 2.12.18 scalaVersion := "2.12.18" libraryDependencies ++= Seq ( "org.apache.spark" %% "spark-core" % sparkVersion , "org.apache.spark" %% "spark-sql" % sparkVersion , "org.apache.iceberg" % "iceberg-core" % icebergVersion , "org.apache.iceberg" % "iceberg-spark-runtime-3.5_2.12" % icebergVersion , "org.apache.iceberg" % "iceberg-aws-bundle" % icebergVersion , ) // build a fat JAR with all dependencies assembly / assemblyMergeStrategy := { case PathList ( "META-INF" , "services" , xs @ _* ) => MergeStrategy . concat case PathList ( "META-INF" , xs @ _* ) => MergeStrategy . discard case "reference.conf" => MergeStrategy . concat case "application.conf" => MergeStrategy . concat case x if x . endsWith ( ".properties" ) => MergeStrategy . first case x => MergeStrategy . first } // For Java 17 Compatability Compile / javacOptions ++= Seq ( "--release" , "17" )

To enable the sbt-assembly plugin ↗ (used to build fat JARs), add the following to a new file at project/assembly.sbt :

addSbtPlugin("com.eed3si9n" % "sbt-assembly" % "1.2.0")

Make sure Java, Spark, and sbt are installed and available in your shell. If you are using SDKMAN, you can install them as shown below:

Terminal window sdk install java 17.0.14-amzn sdk install spark 3.5.3 sdk install sbt 1.10.11

With everything installed, you can now build the project using sbt. This will generate a single bundled JAR file.

Terminal window sbt clean assembly

After building, the output JAR should be located at target/scala-2.12/R2DataCatalogDemo-assembly-1.0.jar .

To run the application, you will use spark-submit . Below is an example shell script ( submit.sh ) that includes the necessary Java compatability flags for Spark on Java 17:

# We need to set these "--add-opens" so that Spark can run on Java 17 (it needs access to # parts of the JVM which have been modularized and made internal). JAVA_17_COMPATABILITY="--add-opens=java.base/sun.nio.ch=ALL-UNNAMED --add-opens=java.base/java.nio=ALL-UNNAMED --add-opens=java.base/java.lang=ALL-UNNAMED --add-opens=java.base/java.util=ALL-UNNAMED --add-opens=java.base/java.util.concurrent=ALL-UNNAMED" spark-submit \ --conf "spark.driver.extraJavaOptions=$JAVA_17_COMPATABILITY" \ --conf "spark.executor.extraJavaOptions=$JAVA_17_COMPATABILITY" \ --class com.example.R2DataCatalogDemo target/scala-2.12/R2DataCatalogDemo-assembly-1.0.jar

Before running it, make sure the script is executable:

Terminal window chmod +x submit.sh

At this point, your project directory should be structured like this:

Makefile

README.md

build.sbt

Directory project assembly.sbt build.properties project

spark-submit.sh

Directory src Directory main Directory scala Directory com Directory example R2DataCatalogDemo.scala



Before submitting the job, make sure you have the required environment variable set for your catalog URI, warehouse, and Cloudflare API token.

Terminal window export CATALOG_URI = export WAREHOUSE = export TOKEN =

You are now ready to run the job: