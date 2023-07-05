Purge cache by cache-tags

Cache-tag purging makes multi-file purging easier because you can bulk purge by adding cache-tags to your assets, such as web pages, image files, and more. Note that Tag, Hostname and Prefix purges are only available for Enterprise customers.

Add tags to the Cache-Tag HTTP response header from your origin web server for your web content, such as pages, static assets, etc. Ensure your web traffic is proxied through Cloudflare. Cloudflare associates the tags in the Cache-Tag HTTP header with the content being cached. Use specific cache-tags to purge your Cloudflare CDN cache of all content containing that cache-tag from your dashboard or using our API . Cloudflare forces a cache miss on content with the purged cache-tag.

Warning Be careful when purging. A cache miss can cause execution delays by requiring a fetch from your origin server.

​​ Add Cache-Tag HTTP response headers

You add cache-tags to your web content in Cache-Tag HTTP response headers to allow the client and server to pass additional information in requests or responses. HTTP headers consist of a specific case-insensitive name followed by a colon : and the valid value, for example, Cache-Tag:tag1,tag2,tag3 . Use commas to separate the tags when you want to use multiple cache-tags.

When your content reaches our edge network, Cloudflare:

Removes the Cache-Tag HTTP header before sending the response to your website visitor. Your end users never see Cache-Tag HTTP headers on your Cloudflare-enabled website.

header before sending the response to your website visitor. Your end users never see headers on your Cloudflare-enabled website. Removes whitespaces from the header and any before and after cache-tag names: tag1 , tag2 and tag1,tag2 are considered the same.

, and are considered the same. Removes all repeated and trailing commas before applying cache-tags: tag1,,,tag2 and tag1,tag2 are considered the same.

​​ A few things to remember

A single HTTP response can have more than one Cache-Tag HTTP header field.

header field. The minimum length of a cache-tag is one byte.

Individual tags do not have a maximum length, but the aggregate Cache-Tag HTTP header cannot exceed 16 KB after the header field name, which is approximately 1,000 unique tags. Length includes whitespace and commas but does not include the header field name.

header cannot exceed 16 KB after the header field name, which is approximately 1,000 unique tags. Length includes whitespace and commas but does not include the header field name. For cache purges, the maximum length of a cache-tag in an API call is 1,024 characters.

The Cache-Tag HTTP header must only contain UTF-8 encoded characters.

header must only contain UTF-8 encoded characters. Spaces are not allowed in cache-tags.

Case does not matter. For example, Tag1 and tag1 are considered the same.

Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link , and select your account and domain. Select Caching > Configuration. Under Purge Cache, select Custom Purge. The Custom Purge window appears. Under Purge by, select Tag. In the text box, enter your tags to use to purge the cached resources. To purge multiple cache-tagged resources, separate each tag with a comma or have one tag per line. Select Purge.