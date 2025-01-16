SSH Logs
The descriptions below detail the fields available for
ssh_logs.
Type:
string
Cloudflare account ID.
Type:
string
Source address of the SSH command.
Type:
int or string
Timestamp in UTC of when this message is being sent.
Type:
string
SSH error. Only used if an error occurred.
Type:
string
Used by certain programs when running interactive shells to synchronize local with remote SSH terminal state.
Type:
string
Captured request/response data, base64-encoded in asciinema .cast format. This includes the command associated with the "exec" program type.
Type:
int or string
The date and time the specific SSH program was completed. This is empty until the program ends.
Type:
string
SSH program ID, a single SSH session can have multiple programs running.
Type:
int or string
The date and time the specific SSH program started.
Type:
string
The SSH program being run e.g. "shell": default user's shell on target machine, "exec": execute provided command (used with "cmd" below), "x11": an interactive graphical environment, "direct-tcpip": direct tunneling, "forwarded-tcpip": reverse tunneling
Type:
string
Destination address for the SSH command.
Type:
int or string
The date and time the SSH session was completed. This is empty until the session ends.
Type:
string
SSH session ID.
Type:
int or string
The date and time the SSH session was created.
Type:
string
Identifier for which target is being accessed.
Type:
string
User email address.
Type:
string
Cloudflare user ID.
Type:
string
Principal user being accessed on SSH server's machine. Empty if error raised when establishing connection.