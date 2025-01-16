The descriptions below detail the fields available for ssh_logs .

AccountID

Type: string

Cloudflare account ID.

ClientAddress

Type: string

Source address of the SSH command.

Type: int or string

Timestamp in UTC of when this message is being sent.

Error

Type: string

SSH error. Only used if an error occurred.

PTY

Type: string

Used by certain programs when running interactive shells to synchronize local with remote SSH terminal state.

Payload

Type: string

Captured request/response data, base64-encoded in asciinema .cast format. This includes the command associated with the "exec" program type.

Type: int or string

The date and time the specific SSH program was completed. This is empty until the program ends.

ProgramID

Type: string

SSH program ID, a single SSH session can have multiple programs running.

Type: int or string

The date and time the specific SSH program started.

ProgramType

Type: string

The SSH program being run e.g. "shell": default user's shell on target machine, "exec": execute provided command (used with "cmd" below), "x11": an interactive graphical environment, "direct-tcpip": direct tunneling, "forwarded-tcpip": reverse tunneling

ServerAddress

Type: string

Destination address for the SSH command.

Type: int or string

The date and time the SSH session was completed. This is empty until the session ends.

SessionID

Type: string

SSH session ID.

Type: int or string

The date and time the SSH session was created.

TargetID

Type: string

Identifier for which target is being accessed.

UserEmail

Type: string

User email address.

UserID

Type: string

Cloudflare user ID.

Username

Type: string

Principal user being accessed on SSH server's machine. Empty if error raised when establishing connection.