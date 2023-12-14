Captive portal detection

Captive portals are used by public Wi-Fi networks (such as airports, coffee shops, and hotels) to make a user agree to their Terms of Service or provide payment before allowing access to the Internet. When a user connects to the Wi-Fi, the captive portal blocks all HTTPS traffic until the user completes a captive portal login flow in their browser. This prevents the WARP client from connecting to Cloudflare. At the same time, WARP creates firewall rules on the device to send all traffic to Cloudflare. The user is therefore unable to access the captive portal login screen unless they temporarily disable WARP.

​​ Allow users to connect to captive portals

To allow users to connect through a captive portal, administrators can configure the following WARP settings:

​​ How captive portal detection works

If WARP cannot establish a connection to Cloudflare, it will:

Temporarily open the system firewall so that the device can send traffic outside of the WARP tunnel. The firewall only allows the following traffic: HTTP/HTTPS on TCP ports 80 , 443 , and 8080

, , and DNS on UDP port 53 Send a series of requests to the captive portal test URLs. If the HTTPS request is intercepted, WARP assumes the network is behind a captive portal. Open a browser window with the captive portal login screen if the captive portal sends a redirect HTTP response code ( 302 , 303 , 307 , or 308 ). Automatically re-enable the firewall after the configured timeout period.