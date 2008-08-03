Ingest real time data streams and load into R2, using Cloudflare Pipelines.

Available on Paid plans

Cloudflare Pipelines lets you ingest high volumes of real time data, without managing any infrastructure. A single pipeline can ingest up to 100 MB of data per second. Ingested data is automatically batched, written to output files, and delivered to an R2 bucket in your account. You can use Pipelines to build a data lake of clickstream data, or to store events from a Worker.

Create your first pipeline

You can setup a pipeline to ingest data via HTTP, and deliver output to R2, with a single command:

Terminal window $ npx wrangler@latest pipelines create my-clickstream-pipeline --r2-bucket my-bucket 🌀 Authorizing R2 bucket "my-bucket" 🌀 Creating pipeline named "my-clickstream-pipeline" ✅ Successfully created pipeline my-clickstream-pipeline Id: 0e00c5ff09b34d018152af98d06f5a1xvc Name: my-clickstream-pipeline Sources: HTTP: Endpoint: https://0e00c5ff09b34d018152af98d06f5a1xvc.pipelines.cloudflare.com/ Authentication: off Format: JSON Worker: Format: JSON Destination: Type: R2 Bucket: my-bucket Format: newline-delimited JSON Compression: GZIP Batch hints: Max bytes: 100 MB Max duration: 300 seconds Max records: 100,000 🎉 You can now send data to your pipeline! Send data to your pipeline's HTTP endpoint: curl "https://0e00c5ff09b34d018152af98d06f5a1xvc.pipelines.cloudflare.com/" -d '[{ ...JSON_DATA... }]' To send data to your pipeline from a Worker, add the following configuration to your config file: { "pipelines": [ { "pipeline": "my-clickstream-pipeline", "binding": "PIPELINE" } ] }

Refer to the getting started guide to start building with pipelines.

Note While in beta, you will not be billed for Pipelines usage. You will be billed only for R2 usage.

Features

HTTP as a source

Each pipeline generates a globally scalable HTTP endpoint, which supports authentication and CORS settings. Use HTTP as a source

Workers API

Send data to a pipeline directly from a Cloudflare Worker. Use Workers API

Customize output settings

Define batch sizes and enable compression to generate output files that are efficient to query. Use Customize output settings

Related products

R2 Cloudflare R2 Object Storage allows developers to store large amounts of unstructured data without the costly egress bandwidth fees associated with typical cloud storage services.

Workers Cloudflare Workers allows developers to build serverless applications and deploy instantly across the globe for exceptional performance, reliability, and scale.

