Cloudflare API Shield

Overview Why care about API security? Features Use Schema Profiles Availability Related products

Identify and address your API vulnerabilities.

Enterprise-only paid add-on

Note Enterprise customers can preview this product as a non-contract service, which provides full access, free of metered usage fees, limits, and certain other restrictions.

Why care about API security?

APIs have become the backbone of popular web services ↗, helping the Internet become more accessible and useful.

As APIs have become more prevalent, however, so have their problems:

Many companies have thousands of APIs, including ones they do not even know about.

To support a large base of users, many APIs are protected by a negative security model that makes them vulnerable to credential-stuffing attacks and automated scanning tools.

With so many endpoints and users, it is difficult to recognize brute-force attacks against specific endpoints.

Sophisticated attacks are even harder to recognize, often because even development teams are unaware of common and uncommon usage patterns.

Refer to the Get started guide to set up API Shield.

Features

Security features Secure your APIs using API Shield's security features. Use Security features

Management, monitoring, and more Monitor the health of your API endpoints. Use Management, monitoring, and more

Use Schema Profiles

Application Profiles provides a shared detection, analytics, and mitigation model. Schema Profile is its only current profile type.

API Shield provides two Schema Profile sources. Schema Learning learns from traffic, while Schema Validation uses uploaded OpenAPI schemas.

Use API Shield for API inventory, OpenAPI governance, profile export, automation, and higher-scale API workflows. Use the WAF Application Profiles pages for Profile Analysis and Custom Rule enforcement.

Availability

Cloudflare API Security products are available to Enterprise customers only. Anyone can set up Mutual TLS with a Cloudflare-managed certificate authority.

The full API Shield security suite is available as an Enterprise paid add-on. Refer to API Shield plans for feature-specific availability.

Customers with API Security already have access to Schema Profiles through Schema Learning and Schema Validation. Cloudflare is opening a closed beta to invited Enterprise customers without API Security. Interested customers can contact their account team to express interest. Closed beta access does not imply future plan availability or pricing.

Note API Shield currently does not work for JDCloud customers.

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