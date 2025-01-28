WARP client for Windows (version 2025.1.447.1)

A new Beta release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.

This release contains only improvements.

Changes and improvements

Improved command line interface for Access for Infrastructure with added function for filtering and ordering.

Fixed client connectivity issues when switching between managed network profiles that use different WARP protocols.

Added support for WARP desktop to use additional DoH endpoints to help reduce NAT congestion.

Improved Windows multi-user feature with minor bug fixes and optimizations.

Improved connectivity check reliability in certain split tunnel configurations.

Improved reading of device DNS settings at connection restart.

Improved WARP connectivity in environments with virtual machine interfaces.

Improved Wireguard connection stability on reconnections.

Improved reliability of device posture checks for OS Version, Unique Client ID, Domain Joined, Disk Encryption, and Firewall attributes.

Added additional HTTP/3 QUIC connectivity test to warp-diag .

Known issues