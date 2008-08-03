qwq-32bText Generation • Qwen
QwQ is the reasoning model of the Qwen series. Compared with conventional instruction-tuned models, QwQ, which is capable of thinking and reasoning, can achieve significantly enhanced performance in downstream tasks, especially hard problems. QwQ-32B is the medium-sized reasoning model, which is capable of achieving competitive performance against state-of-the-art reasoning models, e.g., DeepSeek-R1, o1-mini.
|Model Info
|Context Window ↗
|24,000 tokens
|LoRA
|Yes
|Unit Pricing
|$0.66 per M input tokens, $1.00 per M output tokens
Usage
Parameters
* indicates a required field
Input
- Prompt object
-
prompt *string min 1
The input text prompt for the model to generate a response.
-
guided_jsonobject
JSON schema that should be fulfilled for the response.
-
rawboolean
If true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting.
-
streamboolean
If true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events.
-
max_tokensinteger default 256
The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response.
-
temperaturenumber default 0.15 min 0 max 5
Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results.
-
top_pnumber min 0 max 2
Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses.
-
top_kinteger min 1 max 50
Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises.
-
seedinteger min 1 max 9999999999
Random seed for reproducibility of the generation.
-
repetition_penaltynumber min 0 max 2
Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition.
-
frequency_penaltynumber min 0 max 2
Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim.
-
presence_penaltynumber min 0 max 2
Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics.
-
- Messages object
-
messages *array
An array of message objects representing the conversation history.
-
itemsobject
-
rolestring
The role of the message sender (e.g., 'user', 'assistant', 'system', 'tool').
-
tool_call_idstring
The tool call id. Must be supplied for tool calls for Mistral-3. If you don't know what to put here you can fall back to 000000001
-
contentone of
-
0string
The content of the message as a string.
-
1array
-
itemsobject
-
typestring
Type of the content provided
-
textstring
-
image_urlobject
-
urlstring
image uri with data (e.g. ...). HTTP URL will not be accepted
-
-
-
-
2object
-
typestring
Type of the content provided
-
textstring
-
image_urlobject
-
urlstring
image uri with data (e.g. ...). HTTP URL will not be accepted
-
-
-
-
-
-
functionsarray
-
itemsobject
-
name *string
-
code *string
-
-
-
toolsarray
A list of tools available for the assistant to use.
-
itemsone of
-
0object
-
name *string
The name of the tool. More descriptive the better.
-
description *string
A brief description of what the tool does.
-
parameters *object
Schema defining the parameters accepted by the tool.
-
type *string
The type of the parameters object (usually 'object').
-
requiredarray
List of required parameter names.
-
itemsstring
-
-
properties *object
Definitions of each parameter.
-
additionalPropertiesobject
-
type *string
The data type of the parameter.
-
description *string
A description of the expected parameter.
-
-
-
-
-
1object
-
type *string
Specifies the type of tool (e.g., 'function').
-
function *object
Details of the function tool.
-
name *string
The name of the function.
-
description *string
A brief description of what the function does.
-
parameters *object
Schema defining the parameters accepted by the function.
-
type *string
The type of the parameters object (usually 'object').
-
requiredarray
List of required parameter names.
-
itemsstring
-
-
properties *object
Definitions of each parameter.
-
additionalPropertiesobject
-
type *string
The data type of the parameter.
-
description *string
A description of the expected parameter.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
guided_jsonobject
JSON schema that should be fufilled for the response.
-
rawboolean
If true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting.
-
streamboolean
If true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events.
-
max_tokensinteger default 256
The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response.
-
temperaturenumber default 0.15 min 0 max 5
Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results.
-
top_pnumber min 0 max 2
Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses.
-
top_kinteger min 1 max 50
Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises.
-
seedinteger min 1 max 9999999999
Random seed for reproducibility of the generation.
-
repetition_penaltynumber min 0 max 2
Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition.
-
frequency_penaltynumber min 0 max 2
Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim.
-
presence_penaltynumber min 0 max 2
Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics.
-
Output
-
0object
-
response *string
The generated text response from the model
-
usageobject
Usage statistics for the inference request
-
prompt_tokensnumber 0
Total number of tokens in input
-
completion_tokensnumber 0
Total number of tokens in output
-
total_tokensnumber 0
Total number of input and output tokens
-
-
tool_callsarray
An array of tool calls requests made during the response generation
-
itemsobject
-
argumentsobject
The arguments passed to be passed to the tool call request
-
namestring
The name of the tool to be called
-
-
-
-
1string
API Schemas
The following schemas are based on JSON Schema
