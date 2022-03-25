HTTP Response Header Modification Rules

You can manipulate the headers included in the HTTP response through HTTP Response Header Modification Rules. Through these rules you can:

Set the value of an HTTP response header to a literal string value, overwriting its previous value or adding a new header to the response.

Set the value of an HTTP response header according to an expression, overwriting its previous value or adding a new header to the response.

Remove an HTTP header from the response.

You can create an HTTP Response Header Modification Rule in the dashboard or via API .

To modify HTTP headers in the request, refer to HTTP Request Header Modification Rules .

​​ Important remarks