Fetch
The Fetch API provides an interface for asynchronously fetching resources via HTTP requests inside of a Worker.
The
fetch method is implemented on the
ServiceWorkerGlobalScope. Refer to MDN documentation for more information.
Constructor
addEventListener('fetch', event => { // NOTE: can’t use fetch here, as we’re not in an async scope yet event.respondWith(eventHandler(event));
});
async function eventHandler(event) { // fetch can be awaited here since `event.respondWith()` waits for the Promise it receives to settle const resp = await fetch(event.request); return resp;
}
fetch()
Promise{
<Response>}
- Fetch returns a promise to a Response.
Properties
request
Request|
string
- The
Requestobject or a string represents the URL to fetch.
- The
init
RequestInit
- The content of the request.