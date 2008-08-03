 Skip to content
Qwen logo

qwen2.5-coder-32b-instruct

Text GenerationQwen
@cf/qwen/qwen2.5-coder-32b-instruct

Qwen2.5-Coder is the latest series of Code-Specific Qwen large language models (formerly known as CodeQwen). As of now, Qwen2.5-Coder has covered six mainstream model sizes, 0.5, 1.5, 3, 7, 14, 32 billion parameters, to meet the needs of different developers. Qwen2.5-Coder brings the following improvements upon CodeQwen1.5:

Model Info
Context Window32,768 tokens
LoRAYes
Unit Pricing$0.66 per M input tokens, $1.00 per M output tokens

Playground

Try out this model with Workers AI LLM Playground. It does not require any setup or authentication and an instant way to preview and test a model directly in the browser.

Launch the LLM Playground

Usage

Worker - Streaming

 
export interface Env {
  AI: Ai;
}


export default {
  async fetch(request, env): Promise<Response> {


    const messages = [
      { role: "system", content: "You are a friendly assistant" },
      {
        role: "user",
        content: "What is the origin of the phrase Hello, World",
      },
    ];


    const stream = await env.AI.run("@cf/qwen/qwen2.5-coder-32b-instruct", {
      messages,
      stream: true,
    });


    return new Response(stream, {
      headers: { "content-type": "text/event-stream" },
    });
  },
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;

Worker

 
export interface Env {
  AI: Ai;
}


export default {
  async fetch(request, env): Promise<Response> {


    const messages = [
      { role: "system", content: "You are a friendly assistant" },
      {
        role: "user",
        content: "What is the origin of the phrase Hello, World",
      },
    ];
    const response = await env.AI.run("@cf/qwen/qwen2.5-coder-32b-instruct", { messages });


    return Response.json(response);
  },
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;

Python

 
import os
import requests


ACCOUNT_ID = "your-account-id"
AUTH_TOKEN = os.environ.get("CLOUDFLARE_AUTH_TOKEN")


prompt = "Tell me all about PEP-8"
response = requests.post(
  f"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/ai/run/@cf/qwen/qwen2.5-coder-32b-instruct",
    headers={"Authorization": f"Bearer {AUTH_TOKEN}"},
    json={
      "messages": [
        {"role": "system", "content": "You are a friendly assistant"},
        {"role": "user", "content": prompt}
      ]
    }
)
result = response.json()
print(result)

curl
Terminal window
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/run/@cf/qwen/qwen2.5-coder-32b-instruct \
  -X POST \
  -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_AUTH_TOKEN" \
  -d '{ "messages": [{ "role": "system", "content": "You are a friendly assistant" }, { "role": "user", "content": "Why is pizza so good" }]}'

Parameters

* indicates a required field

Input

  • Prompt object

    • prompt * string min 1

      The input text prompt for the model to generate a response.

    • lora string

      Name of the LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation) model to fine-tune the base model.

    • JSON Mode object

      • type string

      • json_schema

    • raw boolean

      If true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting.

    • stream boolean

      If true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events.

    • max_tokens integer default 256

      The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response.

    • temperature number default 0.6 min 0 max 5

      Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results.

    • top_p number min 0 max 2

      Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses.

    • top_k integer min 1 max 50

      Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises.

    • seed integer min 1 max 9999999999

      Random seed for reproducibility of the generation.

    • repetition_penalty number min 0 max 2

      Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition.

    • frequency_penalty number min 0 max 2

      Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim.

    • presence_penalty number min 0 max 2

      Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics.

  • Messages object

    • messages * array

      An array of message objects representing the conversation history.

      • items object

        • role * string

          The role of the message sender (e.g., 'user', 'assistant', 'system', 'tool').

        • content * string

          The content of the message as a string.

    • functions array

      • items object

        • name * string

        • code * string

    • tools array

      A list of tools available for the assistant to use.

      • items one of

        • 0 object

          • name * string

            The name of the tool. More descriptive the better.

          • description * string

            A brief description of what the tool does.

          • parameters * object

            Schema defining the parameters accepted by the tool.

            • type * string

              The type of the parameters object (usually 'object').

            • required array

              List of required parameter names.

              • items string

            • properties * object

              Definitions of each parameter.

              • additionalProperties object

                • type * string

                  The data type of the parameter.

                • description * string

                  A description of the expected parameter.

        • 1 object

          • type * string

            Specifies the type of tool (e.g., 'function').

          • function * object

            Details of the function tool.

            • name * string

              The name of the function.

            • description * string

              A brief description of what the function does.

            • parameters * object

              Schema defining the parameters accepted by the function.

              • type * string

                The type of the parameters object (usually 'object').

              • required array

                List of required parameter names.

                • items string

              • properties * object

                Definitions of each parameter.

                • additionalProperties object

                  • type * string

                    The data type of the parameter.

                  • description * string

                    A description of the expected parameter.

    • JSON Mode object

      • type string

      • json_schema

    • raw boolean

      If true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting.

    • stream boolean

      If true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events.

    • max_tokens integer default 256

      The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response.

    • temperature number default 0.6 min 0 max 5

      Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results.

    • top_p number min 0 max 2

      Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses.

    • top_k integer min 1 max 50

      Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises.

    • seed integer min 1 max 9999999999

      Random seed for reproducibility of the generation.

    • repetition_penalty number min 0 max 2

      Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition.

    • frequency_penalty number min 0 max 2

      Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim.

    • presence_penalty number min 0 max 2

      Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics.

Output

  • 0 object

    • response * string

      The generated text response from the model

    • usage object

      Usage statistics for the inference request

      • prompt_tokens number 0

        Total number of tokens in input

      • completion_tokens number 0

        Total number of tokens in output

      • total_tokens number 0

        Total number of input and output tokens

    • tool_calls array

      An array of tool calls requests made during the response generation

      • items object

        • arguments object

          The arguments passed to be passed to the tool call request

        • name string

          The name of the tool to be called

  • 1 string

API Schemas

The following schemas are based on JSON Schema

{
    "type": "object",
    "oneOf": [
        {
            "title": "Prompt",
            "properties": {
                "prompt": {
                    "type": "string",
                    "minLength": 1,
                    "description": "The input text prompt for the model to generate a response."
                },
                "lora": {
                    "type": "string",
                    "description": "Name of the LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation) model to fine-tune the base model."
                },
                "response_format": {
                    "title": "JSON Mode",
                    "type": "object",
                    "properties": {
                        "type": {
                            "type": "string",
                            "enum": [
                                "json_object",
                                "json_schema"
                            ]
                        },
                        "json_schema": {}
                    }
                },
                "raw": {
                    "type": "boolean",
                    "default": false,
                    "description": "If true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting."
                },
                "stream": {
                    "type": "boolean",
                    "default": false,
                    "description": "If true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events."
                },
                "max_tokens": {
                    "type": "integer",
                    "default": 256,
                    "description": "The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response."
                },
                "temperature": {
                    "type": "number",
                    "default": 0.6,
                    "minimum": 0,
                    "maximum": 5,
                    "description": "Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results."
                },
                "top_p": {
                    "type": "number",
                    "minimum": 0,
                    "maximum": 2,
                    "description": "Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses."
                },
                "top_k": {
                    "type": "integer",
                    "minimum": 1,
                    "maximum": 50,
                    "description": "Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises."
                },
                "seed": {
                    "type": "integer",
                    "minimum": 1,
                    "maximum": 9999999999,
                    "description": "Random seed for reproducibility of the generation."
                },
                "repetition_penalty": {
                    "type": "number",
                    "minimum": 0,
                    "maximum": 2,
                    "description": "Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition."
                },
                "frequency_penalty": {
                    "type": "number",
                    "minimum": 0,
                    "maximum": 2,
                    "description": "Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim."
                },
                "presence_penalty": {
                    "type": "number",
                    "minimum": 0,
                    "maximum": 2,
                    "description": "Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics."
                }
            },
            "required": [
                "prompt"
            ]
        },
        {
            "title": "Messages",
            "properties": {
                "messages": {
                    "type": "array",
                    "description": "An array of message objects representing the conversation history.",
                    "items": {
                        "type": "object",
                        "properties": {
                            "role": {
                                "type": "string",
                                "description": "The role of the message sender (e.g., 'user', 'assistant', 'system', 'tool')."
                            },
                            "content": {
                                "type": "string",
                                "description": "The content of the message as a string."
                            }
                        },
                        "required": [
                            "role",
                            "content"
                        ]
                    }
                },
                "functions": {
                    "type": "array",
                    "items": {
                        "type": "object",
                        "properties": {
                            "name": {
                                "type": "string"
                            },
                            "code": {
                                "type": "string"
                            }
                        },
                        "required": [
                            "name",
                            "code"
                        ]
                    }
                },
                "tools": {
                    "type": "array",
                    "description": "A list of tools available for the assistant to use.",
                    "items": {
                        "type": "object",
                        "oneOf": [
                            {
                                "properties": {
                                    "name": {
                                        "type": "string",
                                        "description": "The name of the tool. More descriptive the better."
                                    },
                                    "description": {
                                        "type": "string",
                                        "description": "A brief description of what the tool does."
                                    },
                                    "parameters": {
                                        "type": "object",
                                        "description": "Schema defining the parameters accepted by the tool.",
                                        "properties": {
                                            "type": {
                                                "type": "string",
                                                "description": "The type of the parameters object (usually 'object')."
                                            },
                                            "required": {
                                                "type": "array",
                                                "description": "List of required parameter names.",
                                                "items": {
                                                    "type": "string"
                                                }
                                            },
                                            "properties": {
                                                "type": "object",
                                                "description": "Definitions of each parameter.",
                                                "additionalProperties": {
                                                    "type": "object",
                                                    "properties": {
                                                        "type": {
                                                            "type": "string",
                                                            "description": "The data type of the parameter."
                                                        },
                                                        "description": {
                                                            "type": "string",
                                                            "description": "A description of the expected parameter."
                                                        }
                                                    },
                                                    "required": [
                                                        "type",
                                                        "description"
                                                    ]
                                                }
                                            }
                                        },
                                        "required": [
                                            "type",
                                            "properties"
                                        ]
                                    }
                                },
                                "required": [
                                    "name",
                                    "description",
                                    "parameters"
                                ]
                            },
                            {
                                "properties": {
                                    "type": {
                                        "type": "string",
                                        "description": "Specifies the type of tool (e.g., 'function')."
                                    },
                                    "function": {
                                        "type": "object",
                                        "description": "Details of the function tool.",
                                        "properties": {
                                            "name": {
                                                "type": "string",
                                                "description": "The name of the function."
                                            },
                                            "description": {
                                                "type": "string",
                                                "description": "A brief description of what the function does."
                                            },
                                            "parameters": {
                                                "type": "object",
                                                "description": "Schema defining the parameters accepted by the function.",
                                                "properties": {
                                                    "type": {
                                                        "type": "string",
                                                        "description": "The type of the parameters object (usually 'object')."
                                                    },
                                                    "required": {
                                                        "type": "array",
                                                        "description": "List of required parameter names.",
                                                        "items": {
                                                            "type": "string"
                                                        }
                                                    },
                                                    "properties": {
                                                        "type": "object",
                                                        "description": "Definitions of each parameter.",
                                                        "additionalProperties": {
                                                            "type": "object",
                                                            "properties": {
                                                                "type": {
                                                                    "type": "string",
                                                                    "description": "The data type of the parameter."
                                                                },
                                                                "description": {
                                                                    "type": "string",
                                                                    "description": "A description of the expected parameter."
                                                                }
                                                            },
                                                            "required": [
                                                                "type",
                                                                "description"
                                                            ]
                                                        }
                                                    }
                                                },
                                                "required": [
                                                    "type",
                                                    "properties"
                                                ]
                                            }
                                        },
                                        "required": [
                                            "name",
                                            "description",
                                            "parameters"
                                        ]
                                    }
                                },
                                "required": [
                                    "type",
                                    "function"
                                ]
                            }
                        ]
                    }
                },
                "response_format": {
                    "title": "JSON Mode",
                    "type": "object",
                    "properties": {
                        "type": {
                            "type": "string",
                            "enum": [
                                "json_object",
                                "json_schema"
                            ]
                        },
                        "json_schema": {}
                    }
                },
                "raw": {
                    "type": "boolean",
                    "default": false,
                    "description": "If true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting."
                },
                "stream": {
                    "type": "boolean",
                    "default": false,
                    "description": "If true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events."
                },
                "max_tokens": {
                    "type": "integer",
                    "default": 256,
                    "description": "The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response."
                },
                "temperature": {
                    "type": "number",
                    "default": 0.6,
                    "minimum": 0,
                    "maximum": 5,
                    "description": "Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results."
                },
                "top_p": {
                    "type": "number",
                    "minimum": 0,
                    "maximum": 2,
                    "description": "Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses."
                },
                "top_k": {
                    "type": "integer",
                    "minimum": 1,
                    "maximum": 50,
                    "description": "Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises."
                },
                "seed": {
                    "type": "integer",
                    "minimum": 1,
                    "maximum": 9999999999,
                    "description": "Random seed for reproducibility of the generation."
                },
                "repetition_penalty": {
                    "type": "number",
                    "minimum": 0,
                    "maximum": 2,
                    "description": "Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition."
                },
                "frequency_penalty": {
                    "type": "number",
                    "minimum": 0,
                    "maximum": 2,
                    "description": "Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim."
                },
                "presence_penalty": {
                    "type": "number",
                    "minimum": 0,
                    "maximum": 2,
                    "description": "Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics."
                }
            },
            "required": [
                "messages"
            ]
        }
    ]
}