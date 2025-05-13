Changelog
SAML HTTP-POST bindings support for RBI
Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) now supports SAML HTTP-POST bindings, enabling seamless authentication for SSO-enabled applications that rely on POST-based SAML responses from Identity Providers (IdPs) within a Remote Browser Isolation session. This update resolves a previous limitation that caused
405 errors during login and improves compatibility with multi-factor authentication (MFA) flows.
With expanded support for major IdPs like Okta and Azure AD, this enhancement delivers a more consistent and user-friendly experience across authentication workflows. Learn how to set up Remote Browser Isolation.
