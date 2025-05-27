NSEC3 support

As explained in our blog ↗, Cloudflare's implementation of negative answers with NSEC is protected against zone walking1. This implementation removes the need for NSEC3 and has been proposed as an IETF standard ↗.

However, if you must use NSEC3 for compliance reasons, you can enable it as explained below.

Enable NSEC3

Use the Edit DNSSEC Status endpoint, setting status to active and dnssec_use_nsec3 to true . You should replace the values started by $ with your zone ID and authentication credentials. To learn more about using the Cloudflare API, refer to Fundamentals.

Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: DNS Write

Edit DNSSEC Status curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /dnssec" \ --request PATCH \ --header "X-Auth-Email: $CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL " \ --header "X-Auth-Key: $CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY " \ --json '{ "dnssec_use_nsec3": true, "status": "active" }'

Pre-signed DNSSEC

If you use Cloudflare as a secondary DNS provider with pre-signed DNSSEC, setting dnssec_use_nsec3 to true means that Cloudflare will use NSEC3 records as transferred in from your primary DNS provider.

Otherwise, NSEC3 records will be generated and signed at request time.

Verify NSEC3 is in use

To validate that NSEC3 is being used, consider the following scenarios:

Non-existent zone name

A command like the following would trigger a signed negative response using NSEC3 for proof of non-existence. Look for NSEC3 records under the Authority Section of the response.

Terminal window dig +dnssec doesnotexist.example.com

Non-existent record type at an existing name

If the name www exists but the type TXT does not, the example below would trigger a signed NODATA response using NSEC3. Look for NSEC3 records under the Authority Section of the response.